Attention Fans of Philadelphia’s Professional Sports Teams, i.e. Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers!
Shea Wendowski Cialella, the BBBA Administrative Coordinator and Event Coordinator for First Fridays confirmed that this upcoming Themed First Friday event is “Philly Sports Fans” to be held on Friday, August 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mill Street.
Sports Games will be provided by professional planners, Party Pros East Coast, Inc. [Bruno & Stephanie Romm] and there will be a Meet & Greet with Professional Athletes! Some Eagles players will be available to autograph pictures.
Join in on the Game Show Mania: contestants will compete against each other for bragging rights in sports-related trivia. Armchair athletes unite! If sports are your passion, you’ve come to the right place. Prove it. Put your sports knowledge to the test. It’s the REAL DEAL! Seats and a buzzer! Stay tuned to BBBA’s social media sites for information on registration, eligibility, times, official rules, etc.
Small towns sure do know how to THROW big celebrations!
Renowned contemporary pop artist Perry Milou [*the the official licensed Pope Francis portrait artist] is offering a 25 percent discount on all his award winning sports art. The man who painted the Pope is also a confirmed, genuine Philly sports fan. This lifelong Philly sports fan has created masterpieces of NFL football players and of all the teams that whip the city into frenzy. The Perry Milou Studio 1-2-1C is located in the Grundy Commons complex, 925 Canal Street. 267.808.0959/www.perrymilou.com
These family-friendly First Friday community gathering events are held RAIN OR SHINE.
HOT BREAKING NEWS! The very popular “Philly Sports Fans” theme will continue on the last of the 2019 First Friday events on Friday, September 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. when Flyers Community Caravan, a multi-stop clinic and pop-up family-fun series/fan festival hosting inflatable games and activities will be welcomed to historic Bristol on the Delaware.
Thank you to Shea Cialella for coordinating such COOL events!
In the summer…. EVERYONE needs SHADE ……and a HOT deal!
Check out the colorful, stylish selections of incredible Precept designer sunglasses [aka SHADES] at the Barking Spyder Pro Shop/Steve’s Tees, Awards and Design, 207 Mill Street. SALE priced at $5 each or three pairs for $12. Steve is the premier provider of customized products including Philadelphia team skateboard decks and Philadelphia team skateboard trucks and they are specially priced for this “Philly Sports Fans” First Friday!
Ever just wish for a “station” break? This place is definitely a WOW!
Owners, Brian and Cynthia of Trainpops Attic, LLC at 400 Mill Street have invited new ‘Melissa & Doug’ lifelike, loveable, plush stuffed, furry friends to come in and stay cool in their ‘Mill Street Hobbies & Gifts at Trainpops’. These snuggly, super-soft from the forest to the farm animal favorites will hop, trot and waddle their way into kids’ hearts because these realistically handcrafted giant plush animals are truly lovable on a giant scale! Kids will find a new, imaginative way to play, creating countless adventures.
And look for the very popular fabulous Face Painting by owner/artist Lorean Murphy, proprietor of Open Center Yoga & The Crafted Arts Boutique, 100 and 102 Wood Street. Her entrancing colors always give the little ones a “Creative Face”. Intriguing temporary Henna tattoos [also known as Mehndi body art] and Hula hooping will also be available.
P.S. Modern Hoops for kids were invented in 1958, but Hula hooping here in Bristol has come FULL CIRCLE- all ages are cordially invited to participate! Hey....Does Hula Hooping count as exercise?
“Bristol Antiques Market” at 329 Mill Street will provide unique, fun, sport themed surprises outside the shop that will help turn the event into a SMASH HIT for the young FANS. Step inside…. merchants and vendors always showcase their wares for your shopping pleasure. Lovers of antiques will treasure the historical aspect of Karla’s collection of vendor spaces. One can peruse and muse. No denying that the powerful ability of antiques to always amuse, educate and re-tell a story is a potent attraction.
The multi-talented manager/ artist Kelly J. Reinert of Spice & Co., 131 Mill Street, creates and designs her ‘Kelly’s Designs’ handmade cards for just about any occasion. Kelly also accepts custom order requests.
There’s still an opportunity to snag some Spice & Co. vintage and antique items while you are there, as well as distinctive, special Christmas ornaments and holiday display objects that are flat out conversation pieces. They sure do know what they are doing in there!
Bucks County Baseball Co., 237 Mill Street, specializes in vintage clothing, memorabilia, collectibles, bobbleheads, autographs and so much more. Jim Lutz and his son, J.P. have decided to focus on a football theme, affectionately referred to as their “First Friday Football Frenzy!” They are offering a 15% discount on all items in their store that day and each customer will be entered into a free drawing to win a Philadelphia Eagles Encyclopedia, autographed by professional softball player/Eagles Pro Football Hall of Famer [Writer’s Honor Roll], Ray Didinger. It is a book about a city and a team and the emotion that binds them. Ray [aka the Godfather], the first print journalist inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame who was named PA Sportswriter of the Year five times, had a book signing in their store at the July First Friday event. He has also won six Emmy Awards as a writer and producer for NFL Films.
Ray Didinger, who has done it all over five decades of covering professional sports, brought his warmth and wisdom to every role.
The lucky drawing winner’s name will be posted on their Bucks County Baseball Co. front door at closing that Friday. “Our intent is to have a positive kickoff to the upcoming Eagle season.”
Highly recommend a stop in and chat to relive childhood sports dreams!
Jayne’s “Got Wine?” at 483 Pond Street stocks the most delicious Terrapin Ridge Farms [not your ordinary] gourmet Mustards, Dressings, Sauces, Dips, Jams & Jellies. Enjoy these unique flavor combinations for laid back style and effortless COOL munchies/snack ideas on hot days. And save some time since one jar of Terrapin Ridge Farms products eliminates the need to buy multiple ingredients.
While you are redefining your entertaining style, pick up a choice bottle [or two] of sumptuous, well structured Buckingham Valley Vineyards regional wine and some generous slabs of wholesomely good, farm fresh cheese from the local Amish Market. Y’all come. Salud! Cheers.
Stop into Mignoni Jewelry & Gifts, 200 Mill Street! Their newest Byers’ Choice figurine gives a nod to the new Bristol Borough day docks and the Municipal pier with its nautical theme. Think fun jewelry and gifts like shell bracelets, new key rings, shiny “Y” necklaces and beads galore! Or looking for a perfect, one-of-a-kind gift that is beautifully gift wrapped? Choose from their fine array of Gaelic custom merchandise, an incredible selection of Irish gifts, including Saint Brigid’s crosses and Claddagh rings and bracelets, Ireland’s most romantic and enduring Celtic jewelry tradition.
Céad Míle Fàilte to their wee bit of Ireland! [*Irish Gaelic ‘A Hundred Thousand Welcomes’]
You’re sure to score at Angelina’s Bake Shop, 312 Mill Street. Sergio and Angela will serve up freshly baked baseball sugar cookies… hey! They are even better than a home run on a hot day.
Their charming bakery with the intoxicating scent is a sweet sanctuary on the RISE on friendly Mill Street every day. We’re told money can’t buy happiness but it CAN buy bakery goods…. close enough….so ignite your taste buds. They have a passion for pastries but try the RYE! They make delicious bread, too.
Participate in the #CommunityArtProject: a painted rock mandala that is designed, orchestrated and coordinated by Jennifer Lee Erickson and her artistic squad, Crystal Hansrote, Bridget Lee-Buckreis, John Buckreis, and Kevin Young. Come down and paint rocks by the wharf in Bristol Waterfront Park that will be laid out row by row to create the colorful mandala. *mandala-loosely translated means “circle”
Some more Shirt Alert!
Look for the Shirt Shooter with local business and First Friday themed shirts tossed by a giant slingshot!
Still on vacation?
Lucky for you but…..you will still be missed! Carol [Vogenberg] Protack, a very knowledgeable Independent Beauty Consultant will mail your choice of Mary Kay cosmetic and skin care items right to your home! “Previous limited edition products are half price including nail polishes, eau de toilettes, mineral powder eye colors and cheek colors.” Carol ships products in the USA and will meet up with locals! Give her a shout at 302.737.9476 or cprotack@marykay.com
Dates on the calendar are always closer than they appear! See you soon on Friday, August 2.
Embrace this celebration with a Philly guitarist/drummer/singer! Enjoy Live Music: Sister Blue belts deeper shade of Blue-S with a driving blues band, powerful vocals and stinging guitar leads, courtesy of Debbie Lebo, First Fridays’ Music Coordinator. The unique sound is strong, tough, and invincible.
It’s a real smoking act! Music can touch people’s lives in such a positive way.
BBBA First Fridays are summer events that you do not want to miss!
Oh and don’t let a full parking lot discourage you.
Free parking and shuttle bus service is provided every First Friday!
There’s a FREE bus shuttle to the festival from the Lenox Corporation parking lot at 1414 Radcliffe Street, right across from Cesare’s Italian Ristorante, running from 4:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Conveniently park a bit down the road and then enjoy the 3-minute, river view ride through historic Bristol Borough. Once again, these stellar travel accommodations are provided by the always hip yellow school bus, complete with a high-school déjà vu feeling.
Just a one-block jaunt and one will be inundated with the amazing festivities.
Corner of Market & Cedar Streets is the drop off/ pick up location.
Welcome Friend!
Come for the SPORTS. Stay for the FUN!
