BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Chuck’s BBQ at 2 Pond Street has closed its doors in Bristol Borough less than two years after opening its doors.
Owners Chuck and Colleen Guernsey announced the decision in a FaceBook posting.
“As of today, Wednesday, August 14 Chuck’s BBQ will close our location in Bristol as we are putting a heavier focus on food truck events and catering, including drop-off and large pick-up orders,” read the posting.
“With this change, it will give Chuck’s BBQ the opportunity to shift our energy to events and catering, allowing us to better serve our customers.”
Chuck’s specializes in Texas-style barbecue pulled pork and brisket sandwiches and platters using slow-and-low smoking techniques.
“We are looking forward to all the positive changes and improvements that are to come,” said the Guernsey’s.
The message continued, “Thank you so much to everyone for all your love and support. We especially want to thank our Bristol family and friends, as we will always be here supporting the town of Bristol and the wonderful community.”
Chuck’s will be opening its door one final time during the final First Friday of the season on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Be sure to keep an eye out on social media to get the latest of where you can find us. Please think of us for any of your catering needs as The Chuck Wagon and catering services are available 7 days a week,” said Chuck and Colleen.
The Guernsey’s cut the ribbon on their barbecue business in February 2018.