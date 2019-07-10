BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bucks County Commissioner Rob Loughery on Monday announced a new County initiative that will assist small businesses with infrastructure improvements.
“As everyone knows infrastructure is a big issue from the federal government down to the state and county level. But probably most acutely impacted are small towns and boroughs who have old and aging infrastructure,” said Loughery. “It’s also a challenge for small businesses, whether they are trying to expand or relocate. We wanted to look at some ways that we could help small businesses.”
The County has allotted $50,000 through the Community Development Block Grant program toward the program, which will provide grants and low interest loans to property owners for repairs and replacement of deteriorated lateral connections to main sewer systems.
The program will be piloted in Bristol Borough under the supervision of the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority (BCIDA).
“We’re trying to pilot this here in Bristol because we think there is a need on Mill Street,” Loughery told borough council on Monday. “We’d also like to take this to other Main Streets throughout the County.
“We’ve been working everywhere from New Hope to Perkasie and Quakertown and obviously here in Bristol,” he said. “This is a new program we want to launch and pilot here in Bristol specifically for small businesses and dealing with lateral connections and utilities to help property and business owners with some of the issues they may not know about when moving in or when they need to get the building renovated and the upgrades that come with that,” said Loughery. “This program will provide a grant, dollar-for-dollar match up to $20,000.”
Successful applicants will be required to provide a dollar-to-dollar match either from the applicant’s own Capitol or a low interest loan from the BCIDA.
Applicants will also have to commit to creating or retaining one job for every $20,000 granted and/or loaned.
“A healthy economy requires small business growth and sustainability. When small businesses are healthy and prosperous, the community-at-large benefits,” said Loughery. “Keeping our small businesses free from the challenges of aging infrastructure is one way to keep them sustainable.”
Applications are available to small business and property owners in Bristol Borough through the BCIDA. For information, call 215-880-6071. Information pamphlets outlining the program are also available at the Bristol Borough Hall.
Movie Night at the Wharf
In other news in Bristol Borough, Mayor Joseph Saxton announced plans for a Bristol Borough Movie Night on Friday, July 19 beginning at dusk at the wharf. The featured attraction will be “The Peanuts Movie.”
The movie is free and so is the popcorn and the drinks.
The event is sponsored by the Academic Oversight Committee and the 21st Century Learning Centers in partnership with the Bristol Borough School District and the Bristol Borough Council.