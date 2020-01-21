BRISTOL BOROUGH >> “Welcome to Re-URBAN-It! We are a mother-daughter run business, and we refinish antique and vintage furniture and home decor! Every time you come into our store you are bound to find something new and unique! Our prices are fair and our staff is friendly, come stop in and let our artwork be a part of your home.”
A very resourceful entrepreneur with quite a creative talent pool of dedicated artisans has demonstrated profound success in providing a totally eclectic assortment of masterfully repurposed furniture, custom colored furniture of any size and design. Old quality furniture is restored into new treasures; from shabby to very chic. She loves anything vintage, antique, and unique.
Her signature line of shabby chic furnishings or inventive pieces with a touch of rustic elegance will add a focal point to any room. A one of a kind piece of furniture is much more interesting than a manufactured, plentiful, cookie cutter piece from any chain furniture store.
So what can be said about this brilliant, very hard-working young woman who is following her dream, her designated forever plan, and has opened up her own brick and mortar shoppe tucked into beautiful historic Bristol on the Delaware, right on Mill Street?
She is obviously quite prepared and enthusiastic about taking this entrepreneurial leap.
Just show ‘em what you've got, Breanna Lynn Hitchens!
This gifted creator/artist turns her exciting ideas into pretty, unique creations, some very much outside the mainstream. She has the talented ability to proficiently customize any piece in her stock or any furniture piece a customer already owns. Her premier selections are constantly replenished with new and exciting creations, so the merchandise is always changing. So, make it a point to stop into “Re-URBAN-It” often! She purchases local and is open to buy and accept donations, as well as working out commission splits with promising, up-and-coming artists.
Breanna’s amazing rejuvenated furniture clearly makes everyone pause with its classic celebration of simple and timeless style.
“As a refurbishing business, we transform a lot of different pieces to put out in our show rooms. Bring your favorite vintage pieces back to life!”
If you own an old piece of furniture that needs refurbishing, let Re-URBAN-It do it for a reasonable price.
There is metered storefront parking and plenty of free parking in the spacious Mill Street Parking lot.
She has hit the ground running within the vastly complex art world.
Breanna with her “Re-URBAN-It” gallery is able to provide affordable studio, collaborative workspaces and presentation sites for over 20 artists and she is still accepting vendors in her incredibly inviting atmosphere. This is truly a cool niche shoppe with ONLY handmade fine art, crafts and unique gifts by local, emerging artists, offering their handcrafted items.
Just the word “handmade” evokes genuine feelings of warmth, of comfort, of craftsmanship.
Available quality selections of the artisan’s work, all with expert attention to detail, also include some Amish furniture, candles, bath balms, jewelry and handmade wood signs.
“Re-URBAN-It” on 408 Mill Street can quickly become one of your favorite shops in the borough.
Treat your home to style!
"We are constantly receiving new inventory that include diverse decor for all aesthetics."
Breanna is a Lansdale resident who graduated from North Penn HS, Bucks County Community College, and then Temple University with an International Business Degree and a focus in Marketing. She was captain of the BCCC dance team and she thoroughly enjoyed the most popular music genre of Hip-Hop.
No Art classes. No Art School, but she has always appreciated painting, painting pictures in a variety of mediums, including acrylic and her very own style of 3D paintings.
She also often works along with her mother, Rachel Gorelick, a PA licensed RE/MAX real estate agent and they stage properties together for sale. “We use a majority of our products to make the home look nice and ready for potential buyers to view.”
Breanna is currently working on enticing her older brother Brian to join in on her artistic endeavors.
Feeling inspired? Breanna and her group of dedicated artists host a variety of hands-on, learning sessions to accommodate DIY enthusiasts to the most novice painters of all ages.
“We are excited to be able to share the process and before-and-after pictures with you in case anyone is interested in recreating any pieces or wants inspiration for their own projects.”
Morning time classes are available and each artist leaves the in-store learning environment lesson with paint, an apron, a brush, and sealer.
Mark your calendar for Feb. 6. The class offering will be “Furniture Painting 101”. BYOF (BRING YOUR OWN FURNITURE).
Gift certificates are available.
Small towns have the best stuff and historic Bristol on the Delaware is a true treasure. Quaint and unhurried, it is a tad less hectic than neighboring towns and boasts a distinct charm all its own!
Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Mention this article and receive 10% discount on any of Breanna’s gorgeous hand painted furniture and home decor selections.
Reserve a piece online at www.re-urban-it.com and DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE.
Re-URBAN-It is located at 408 Mill Street, Bristol Borough 19007. INFO: 215-500-1563 or info@re-urban-it.com
