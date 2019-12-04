BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Bristol Discount Pharmacy, 247 Mill Street, on December 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Police said a male and female entered the store at which time the female drew a black handgun and demanded narcotics. The store clerk, who was the only one inside the store at the time, complied with the demand.
After gaining the narcotics, police said the actors fled the store through a rear door which exited onto Wood Street. The actors were last scene fleeing on Wood Street towards Market.
The male actor is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5' 8" with a thick build wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, army style black (BDU) pants and a gray mask.
The female is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5' 2", thick build, wearing a blue puffy jacket, red bandanna covering her face and was wearing a hat and hood.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bill Davis at 215-788-7813, ext 2425.