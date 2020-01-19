BRISTOL BOROUGH >> On January 16 at approximately 12:23 p.m., Bristol Borough Police responded to the report of an armed robbery which took place in the parking lot of Commerce Circle off of Route 13.
The victim reported that he had made arrangements to sell sneakers by the use of the "Offer Up" app.
The victim was met by two individuals in the south end of the parking lot. Upon making the transaction, the victim realized that he was being paid with counterfeit currency. When the victim confronted the subject he displayed a handgun. The suspects then fled the area.
Police said the suspects were operating a gray 2014 Chevy Impala. The first suspect, who brandished a firearm, is described as a black male in his late 20s, 5 feet, eight inches tall with a slim build, short hair cut with some facial hair. He was wearing glasses and a black and red hoodie.
The second suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, 5 foot, eight inches tall with a thin build, short hair and a gap between his teeth.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Elifa Soto or Detective Bill Davis at 215-788-7813