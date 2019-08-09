LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The 24/7 ramp closures that went into effect on the south side (Yardley side) of the I-295/Taylorsville Road interchange two weeks ago are on track to be lifted late next week, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced on August 9.
A corresponding uninterrupted ramp closure and detour at the I-295 SB exit ramp to Route 29 on the New Jersey side of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge also is expected to end next week.
The reopening of the ramps, when achieved, will end a nearly six-week-long transitional period to bring the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge’s first completed span into service along with a new temporary realignment of I-295 and the flanking interchanges on both sides of the bridge.
The recently established bridge, highway and interchange ramp changes are now allowing work crews to dismantle the old “functionally obsolete” Scudder Falls Bridge and begin construction of a second replacement span over much of that bridge’s old footprint.
Interchange ramp closures won’t completely end next week, though. For a second consecutive week, a series of overnight lane and ramp closures and detours be implemented at select portions of the I-295/NJ Route 29 interchange. These travel restrictions are needed for work related to the removal of the old functionally obsolete Scudder Falls Toll Bridge.
The full schedule of next week’s travel restrictions for the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project are as follows:
Pennsylvania side
- I-295 EB off-ramp to Taylorsville Road (Exit 10) – Uninterrupted closure with detour via the Route 332Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8); ending on or about Friday, Aug. 16. DETOUR: Exit at the PA Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8), follow detour signs for “Taylorsville Road” by proceeding eastbound on PA Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road toward Yardley, where Route 332 become West Afton Ave. before intersecting with Main Street (traffic light) in Yardley’s business center. Make a left and proceed onto North Main Street, which becomes Taylorsville Road outside of Yardley.
- On-ramp for I-295 and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge NJ-bound from Taylorsville Road SB – Uninterrupted closure with posted detour to I-295 in the NJ-bound direction via the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8); ending on or about Friday, Aug. 16. DETOUR: From the I-295/Taylorsville Road interchange, follow detour signs for “I-295 SB,” take the nearby entry ramp for I-295 WB toward Newtown and Philadelphia, proceed to the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown interchange (Exit 8), make a left at the top of the exit ramp, cross over I-295, immediately bear right onto the entry ramp for I-295 EB, and proceed back toward the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge where I-295 EB becomes I-295 SB upon crossing into New Jersey.
- On-ramp for I-295 and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge NJ-bound from Taylorsville Road NB – Uninterrupted closure with posted detour to I-295 in the NJ-bound direction via the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8); ending on or about Friday, Aug. 16. DETOUR FROM YARDLEY BUSINESS CENTER: Follow detour signs for I-295 SB from East Main Street, proceed onto West Afton Avenue (PA Route 332), turn right at intersection with Yardley-Newtown Road (PA Route 332), proceed to the interchange with I-295 EB, bear right onto ramp for I-295 EB toward the Scudder Falls Tolls Bridge where I-295 EB becomes I-295 SB upon crossing into New Jersey.
- I-295 EB approaching the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge and continuing across the bridge to NJ where the designation becomes I-295 SB – Off-peak intermittent single-lane travel – if needed for construction activities – 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. (next day) Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16.
- Taylorsville Road north of I-295 – Intermittent single-lane patterns with possible flagger-controlled travel 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to Friday, Aug. 16.
- Taylorsville Road south of I-295 – Intermittent single-lane patterns with possible flagger-controlled travel 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to Friday, Aug. 16.
- Woodside Road – Intermittent right or left lane closures with passage maintained in each direction and/or flagging-controlled travel 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to Friday, Aug. 16.
- River Road/PA Route 32 – Intermittent alternating single-lane travel restriction with traffic controlled by flaggers, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to Friday, Aug. 16.
New Jersey side
- I-295 SB off-ramp to Route 29 immediately after crossing the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge into New Jersey (first NJ exit) – Uninterrupted closure with posted detour via the I-295/Scotch Road interchange (Exit 73A); ending on or about Friday, Aug. 16. DETOUR: Upon crossing the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, follow detour signs for Route 29, continue on I-295 SB to the I-295/Scotch Road interchange, proceed to exit 73A, bear right onto loop ramp, cross I-295, immediately take the loop ramp for I-295 NB, proceed back toward the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge, and take the last New Jersey exit for Route 29.
- Route 29 SB in the vicinity of Scudder Falls Toll Bridge – OVERNIGHT closure with posted detour via nearby Route 175/River Road/West Upper Ferry Road 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (next day) Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16. Detour: Approaching the interchange on Route 29 SB from Washington Crossing, Lambertville and other points north, veer right onto Route 175/River Road, proceed south to stop sign at West Upper Ferry Road, make a right turn and proceed to the traffic light at Route 29.
- Route 29 SB access ramp to the southern roundabout and entry ramp to I-295 SB – OVERNIGHT closure with posted detour 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (next day) Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16. DETOUR: Follow signs to I-295 SB via nearby Route 175/River Road/West Upper Ferry Road to Route 29 (traffic light), make right and proceed onto Route 29 NB, taking the left ramp at the fork for the southern roundabout and corresponding ramp to I-295 SB.
- Route 29 NB connector ramp to northern roundabout and entry ramp for I-295 WB and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge – OVERNIGHT closure with posted detour 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (next day) Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16. Detour: Use southern roundabout to access entry ramp for I-295 SB, proceed to I-295/Bear Tavern Road (County Route 579) interchange (Exit 75), make left at traffic signal at top of exit ramp, cross over I-295, proceed onto entry ramp for I-295 NB toward the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge, and cross the bridge to Pennsylvania where the roadway changes designation to I-295 WB.
- I-295 NB slip ramp to Route 29 SB – OVERNIGHT closure with posted detour 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (next day) Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16. Detour: Take the I-295 NB off ramp to Route 29 (Exit 76/last exit before toll), proceed onto Route 29 NB, make a left at first intersection (Bernard Road), make next left onto Route 175/River Road, proceed to stop sign, turn right onto West Upper Ferry Road, proceed to traffic signal, and make left onto Route 29 SB toward Trenton.
- NJ Route 175/River Road Entry Ramp to I-295 SB – 24/7 closure continuing until fall 2020. DETOUR: Use the southern roundabout at the nearby I-295/Route 29 interchange to access the on-ramp for I-295 SB.
- NJ Route 175/River Road in the vicinity of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge – Intermittent alternative single-lane travel with traffic controlled by flaggers 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 to Friday, Aug. 16.
- I-295 NB (PA-Bound) – Intermittent off-peak single-lane pattern extending onto the new completed span of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. (next day) Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16.
Weekends
Aside from any carryover of Friday off-peak travel restrictions into Saturday, no weekend lane or ramp closures are scheduled for the weekends of Aug. 10-11 and Aug. 17-18.
The aforementioned scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization considerations. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas.
Canal Towpaths
Intermittent closures of the towpaths for the Delaware Canal (Pennsylvania side) and the Delaware & Raritan Canal (New Jersey side) are possible on weekdays 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.