BENSALEM >> When a woman checked out of her Bensalem hotel room she took more than just the shower gels and a towel.
Bensalem Police said she pretty much cleared out the room at the Knights Inn taking an LG flat screen TV, microwave oven, two lamps, a wall mirror, a wall painting and even the ironing board.
Police said she loaded the stolen items into a white Chevy SUV, operated by a black male, and then left the area.
The estimated value of the loss is $1000.
The suspect is described as a black female, with black hair, wearing all black clothing with red and white socks.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the offender, contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.
Police are also looking for a man who stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a lot at the Parx Casino on Oct. 19.
Police said the unknown man cut the catalytic converter from the victim's vehicle and fled the area in a dark in color Chevy SUV.
The man is described as a white male, bald, wearing a gray hoodie. Please look at the video closely. If you have any information regarding the identity of this thief, contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.