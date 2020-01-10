BENSALEM >> Officer Robert Schwarting and his K-9 partner Bowie are competing on the new cable show, "America's Top Dog" which premiered Jan. 8 on the A&E network.
The producers of "America's Top Dog" chose Officer Schwartzing and K-9 Officer Bowie to represent the East Coast in the prestigious nationwide competition. The two have already won numerous awards in local and regional competitions.
In each one-hour episode, four police K9 teams, including fan-favorites from the hit series “Live PD,” and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high velocity, furry competition in the K-9 Combine, the Boneyard and the Dog House.
The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on a massive obstacle course including navigating a complex maze for scented items and apprehending and taking down a suspect in a bite suit, among a variety of other challenges.
Series host Curt Menefee is an award-winning veteran studio and game broadcaster who currently co-hosts “Fox NFL Sunday” in addition to wrap-up show “The OT.”
Alongside Menefee, expert trainer Nick White is a former US Marine and former member of the Secret Service with years of experience working with K9s as well as the owner of a dog training company with locations across the country. Menefee and White watch the action unfold on the course each week and provide in-depth explanation on the competition rounds.
Jamie Little is a seasoned motor sports reporter covering the pit road for FOX NASCAR, as well as an animal rescue ambassador who served as a reporter at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Show. Little acts as sideline reporter on the course speaking with the teams as they make their way through the competition.
Each week's winning team receives $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice.
In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of "America's Top Dog" and an additional $25,000 cash prize.
America's Top Dog competition airs every Wednesday on the A&E Network.