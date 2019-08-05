Falls Township >> A new monument honoring the township’s “brave armed forces service members, police officers, firefighters and first responders” will be dedicated during Falls Township’s annual Night Out.
A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at Falls Township Community Park (near the bridge and along the internal walkway).
The stone marker, affixed with a bronze plaque, was designed and built through the efforts of rising Pennsbury High School junior Victor Sorace of Falls Township as his Eagle Scout project.
“I was looking around one day at the park and realized there wasn’t anything here honoring our service members and our first responders,” said Victor. “I liked this location because a lot of people walk by it and I thought it was a good place to remember those who serve.”
Planning for the project began last December and culminated with construction in May.
KPK Development, located not far from the park, donated the bronze plaque, the memorial stone measuring 44 inches in depth, and the smaller rocks decorating the memorial’s base.
Tom Tribel Construction also helped with digging the hole and the movement and placement of the stone.
And Sorace came up with the wording for the plaque, which carries a special message to the township’s armed forces members and first responders: “Your commitment to our country and community will never be forgotten. God bless America and all who served.”
The biggest challenge was getting the stone, said Victor. “If KPK hadn’t graciously donated the stone, I would have had to do some serious fundraising. Their generosity made this project all the more easier and made for a more beautiful project.”
For the project, Victor first had to secure approvals from Falls Township, which required him to make a presentation before the Falls Township Board of Supervisors. The supervisors subsequently gave their unanimous approval. Since then, he has been working closely with Brian Andrews, the township’s director of parks and recreation, on the project.
“I’ve learned to see something through and that hard work pays off,” Victor said of the project. “This was a lot of hard work, but in the end it all came together.
“I’m happy with the finished product,” he added. “It looks very professional. It’s pleasing to the eye and it’s something I believe will catch people’s attention to remember those who serve. I’m very proud of this project,” he said.
Sorace, who comes from a long line of U.S. service members, including veterans of the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and World War II, said it was important to him to recognize local veterans and first responders.
“They helped fight for our country and for our freedom and they have given so much back to our community,” said Victor in explaining why he wanted to honor service members and local first responders. “They deserve something here dedicated to them for the hard work that they do.”
Victor, who has been in Scouting for a decade, is a member of Levittown-based Troop 168 where he’s a Life Scout. He’s earned about 31 merit badges in addition to a number of Religious awards, including Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Light of Christ.
In addition to Scouts, Victor plays the snare drum for the Pennsbury High School Marching Band and drum set for the Pennsbury Jazz Band and the Symphonic Winds. He’s also a member of the Pennsbury High School Chorus. In addition, he plays piano, guitar and the ukulele. And he sings with a community Christian choir in New Jersey.
Victor also sang twice for the Pope in 2015, once in Philadelphia and the second time in early 2016 at the Vatican in Rome as a member of the Archdiocesan Choir.
Not surprisingly, Victor said after high school he’d like to pursue a career in music, whether it be in music production or composition.