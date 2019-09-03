BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Washington Street on Monday evening, Sept. 2 at about 7 p.m. for the report of a suicidal woman armed with a handgun.
Upon arrival, responding officers confirmed that a 42 year old woman was on the second floor of a residence armed with a handgun and threatening suicide.
Police evacuated surrounding residents, a temporary shelter was opened at the St. Ann's Church and the Bucks County South SWAT Team was activated.
According to police, negotiators attempted to make contact with the woman, however no answer was received. Approximately two hours into the incident, negotiators were able to make contact. And after two hours of negotiations at approximately 11:15 p.m., negotiators were able to convince the female to exit the residence.
The woman appeared on the front porch of the residence and after several minutes SWAT officers approached her and took her into protective custody. The female was then transported to Lower Bucks Hospital by the Bucks County Rescue Squad.
The approximately 20 residents that had been evacuated were then allowed to return to their homes.
Assisting in the operation were Tullytown Police, Bristol Borough Fire Police, Bristol Borough Fire Department and Bristol Borough Emergency Management. The Bucks County Swat Team is made up of officers from Bensalem Police, Falls Township Police, Bristol Township Police and Bristol Borough Police.
"Bristol Borough Police would like to thank the affected Borough residents for their cooperation and patience during this tense situation," said Bristol Borough Police Chief Steven Henry.