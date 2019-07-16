AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will be on the rise across the northeastern United States through the first half of this week before moisture from Barry arrives and triggers downpours.
While Monday felt like a typical summer day in the Northeast, temperatures and humidity levels will climb for Tuesday and Wednesday.
High pressure sliding eastward will open the door for the steamier conditions to arrive, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins.
"A moist, southwesterly flow of air setting up behind the departing high will help usher in a more humid air mass for the midweek period with temperatures at or above average for most," he said.
Warmth Erased - Late Week
Widespread highs in the lower 90s will expand northward along the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia on Tuesday. A few locations farther north will crack the 90-degree mark on Tuesday before highs in the 90s engulf nearly the entire I-95 corridor on Wednesday. Similar highs will bake Allentown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Charlottesville, Virginia, at midweek.
When humidity is factored in, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will soar between 95 and 105 these days. Residents will want to be sure to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and take frequent breaks if strenuous activities cannot be avoided during the midday and afternoon hours to avoid suffering from heat-related illnesses.
East of the Appalachian Mountains, spotty thunderstorms will ignite in the afternoon with more numerous showers and thunderstorms to follow at night and into Thursday as Barry's moisture surges eastward.
"Given how much moisture will be in place, there is the potential for heavy rainfall with any showers or thunderstorms that do develop," according to Adkins.
"Fortunately, downpours should be moving along rather briskly, so the threat for widespread flash flooding is low," he added.
A few issues can develop in low-lying and urban areas. Travelers, meanwhile, may encounter minor delays.
While actual temperatures will be trimmed slightly as the downpours swing through, residents will not be treated to a reduction in the sweltering humidity. That will be the case even after the wet weather departs.
Instead, the door will swing wide open for more heat and high AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to engulf the Northeast to end the week.