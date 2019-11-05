NEWTOWN >> Monty Python’s “Life of Brian” will hit the big screen at the historic Newtown Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for everyone and $5 for theatre members.
This 1979 British comedy was written by and stars the comedy group Monty Python. The film tells the story of Brian Cohen, a young Jewish man who is born one stable down from and on the same day as Jesus Christ. He is subsequently mistaken for the Messiah. The film contains themes of religious satire that were controversial at the time of its release. This film is rated R and includes crude sexual humor, nudity, language, and some violent content.
Beer, wine and concessions will be available for purchase before the film. For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com. The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.