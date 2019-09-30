NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Market Day, the Newtown Historic Association’s annual outdoor colonial craft and art fair, will be held Saturday, October 5, at the Half Moon Inn at 105 Centre Avenue (Court Street and Centre Avenue), Newtown.
For more than four decades, the Newtown Historic Association has celebrated Market Day, reviving a colonial harvest tradition in Newtown, where long ago, local farmers brought their crops to town to sell and enjoy a day of festivities and contests that culminated with a horse race down State Street.
Admission is free to all; there is no rain date.
Market Day is generously supported by Gold Level Sponsors: First National Bank and Trust Company of Newtown, Johnson Kendall Johnson and The Fleck Family Companies; Silver Level Sponsors: Newtown Business Association and Newtown Business Commons Association; and many other sponsors from the community.
Newtown Hardware House Celebrating 150th (click here for details)
This year, close to 50 crafters, artisans, farmer stands and demonstrators will be filling the streets with a wide variety of interesting crafts and demonstrations, from quilting, rug hooking, and chair caning, to fine arts, textiles, woodworking, jewelry, seasonal décor, sweet and savory foods, paper crafts and more.
The First Crossing Volunteers will recreate a Revolutionary War-era encampment in the backyard of the Half Moon Inn, where they will present family activities and learning opportunities about what it was like to be a family of patriots and soldiers during the Revolutionary War.
Families are invited to also try their hand at old-fashioned candle dipping and make a full-size scarecrow to take home (fee additional). We also welcome the Penn’s Woods Puppet Theater, who will present their popular puppet show, performing “Many Moons,” a James Thurber adaptation, to all ages directly across from the Half-Moon Inn.
There will also be musical entertainment throughout the day by Bill Dooley and the Coyotes. “A Better Way Belgians” will bring its team of Belgian draft horses to provide horse-drawn hayrides through the streets of Newtown Borough (fee additional).
The Newtown Library Company will set up its popular used book sale outside its building at East Centre Ave and South Congress Street, which is also the finish line for the early morning 5K.
Mouth-watering meals and desserts will be offered by popular local restaurants including Nina’s Waffles, Best Darn Kettlecorn, The Market at Styers Orchards, McCaffrey’s Market, Local Harvest Pizza and Joseph’s Premiere Events & Catering featuring Executive Chef Joe Garvey.
NHA’s popular raffle fundraiser prize is a $400 gift certificate to use toward a weekend at the historic Queen Victoria Bed and Breakfast Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.
There is free parking at The Stocking Works, 301 S. State Street, Newtown, in addition to on-street parking and municipal lots behind Starbucks and The First National Bank.
The Newtown Library’s 5K Run/Walk will also be taking place Saturday morning at 8 a.m., so come out and cheer on the runners, and then spend the rest of the day at Market Day with your friends and neighbors. For more information call 215-968-4004 and leave a message or visit www.newtownhistoric.org. Like the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nhamarketday.
The Newtown Historic Association, Inc. (NHA) was incorporated in 1964 as a nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate interest in, preserve, celebrate and share the historic significance of both Newtown Borough and Township.
The NHA offers annual membership to any individual, family or business interested in supporting these goals, with no restriction on place of residence. The NHA holds an extensive collection of archival manuscripts, books, newspapers, photographs, clothing, furniture and objects directly related to Newtown’s history.
The NHA sponsors several annual events in Newtown, including Market Day (October) and the Open House Tour (December), as well as an historic lecture series and walking tours for student groups. Its headquarters is in the historic Half-Moon Inn at the corner of Centre & Court Streets. Visit www.newtownhistoric.org for more information.