ROBBINSVILLE, NJ >> Yardley resident Robert Colavita, the business administrator and board secretary for the Hopewell Valley Regional School District, has been named first vice president of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials (NJASBO) for the 2019-20 school year.
Colavita began his school business career with the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in 2002 as an assistant business administrator. He was promoted to business administrator/board secretary in 2007.
Prior to joining Hopewell Valley, Colavita worked as a second-grade teacher for the Flemington-Raritan Regional School District from 1996 to 1999. He then spent three years (1999-2002) at the Bernards Township School District as a fourth-grade teacher.
Colavita also has experience in private industry. He worked with the Amerada Hess Corp. as a corporate accountant and for the Haagen-Dazs Corporation as plant controller when the facility was located in Woodbridge, N.J.
Colavita has served on NJASBO’s budget and conference committees. He has been a frequent presenter and panelist at NJASBO and New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) workshops and conferences. He is a past president of the Mercer County Association of School Business Officials and a five-time recipient of ASBO International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. He also has been recognized by the Hopewell Valley Recreation Foundation for his hard work and efforts in support of its mission.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rider University, Colavita also obtained his master’s degree in educational administration/school business administration from the university. He earned a master’s degree in teaching from The College of New Jersey.
In his off hours, Colavita spends time assisting his father in the management of the family’s Christmas tree farm. Colavita lives in Yardley with his wife, Kathy, and two children, John and Caroline.
The New Jersey Association of School Business Officials (NJASBO) is a professional association that promotes the highest standards of ethics and efficiency, provides its membership with professional development and support, and collaborates with entities that affect public education.
The organization comprises individuals who administer or supervise a variety of operations within the school district. Examples include accounting, budgeting, data processing, environmental issues, food service management, maintenance, negotiations, payroll, purchasing and transportation. For more information, visit www.njasbo.com.