WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Every year, the students of Crossing Cooperative Nursery School participate in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots drive. So it was only appropriate to kick off this year’s campaign on the nationwide initiative, #GivingTuesday on December 3.
Collecting new, unwrapped toys is a heartfelt lesson for the children in spreading holiday cheer to those less fortunate.
The toy collection continued through the school’s annual Jingles & Jammies family event on Friday, December 6. The children and their families donned their most festive pajamas and gathered together for an evening of crafts, hot chocolate and cookies, stories and reindeer songs.
It was a lively evening of family, community and the strength of coming together to help others, as boxes upon boxes were filled with toys.
