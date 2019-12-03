PENNSBURY >> Eight district students have been honored with character awards for their respectfulness and responsibility at school.
Pastor Vicky Allen, representing Pennsbury LYFT, and school board member Gary Sanderson were on hand to present the October awards, which come with a certificate of recognition and a cash prize provided by the First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills.
The October honorees - Grace Maccarella, a sophomore at Pennsbury High School; Sahil Ruparelia, a fourth grader at Fallsington Elementary; Evie Hans, a sixth grader from William Penn Middle School; and Kyle Stretch, a fifth grader at Eleanor Roosevelt - were singled out for exemplifying the trait of “respectfulness.”
In conjunction with Pennsbury School District’s ongoing character education initiative, students at the elementary, middle and high school levels are being spotlighted each month for possessing specific positive character assets.
At the elementary level, Ruparelia was nominated for the character award by Fallsington Elementary School faculty members Terri Sherman, Diane Mount, Christopher Rosica, Meghan
Mix, Angela Mastropaolo, Debbie Falkowski, Kristen Cahill and Principal Brian Shaffer.
“They shared that Sahil is a wonderful young man whose respectful nature leaves a lasting impact on those around him. He is consistently polite, always opening doors for his peers and staff member,” said Sanderson.
In classroom discussions, Sanderson said Sahil listens attentively to his peers and offers positive comments, even if he disagrees with their opinions. “He stands out as a safety at Fallsington and donates his time to assist others, making Fallsington a safe and welcoming place for students,” said Sanderson.
Also recognized at the elementary school level was Kyle Stretch. He was nominated by his Eleanor Roosevelt teachers Roger Kean and Kathy Royal. “They say that Kyle earns respect by giving respect to every individual. He connects and listens to every student during small group work,” said Sanderson.
“Kyle recently tied for Student Council Vice President and was very concerned about his opponents. He reached out to each of them and assured them that they would have a voice in Student Council,” said Sanderson.
“He takes his role as safety very seriously and greets students with eye contact and a positive demeanor when they arrive at school.”
Evie Hans is the winner for this month at the middle school level. She was nominated by William Penn faculty members Blair Greiner, Dianne Haley, Tracy Goldberg, and Kim Schultz.
They describe Evie as “exuding respectfulness and politeness.”
“She consistently shows empathy toward others and demonstrates strong leadership skills,” said Sanderson. “She is the first to say hello, whether interacting with her peers or staff. She has excellent manners in all things, even small details like pushing in her chair when she leaves her desk. She is a true role model that other 6th graders can emulate.”
At the high school level, Maccarella was nominated by Major (Ret.) James MacEachern, who leads the Pennsbury High School Air Force JROTC, and says that Grace displays respectfulness in her role as the Executive Officer, where she listens and interacts respectfully with all the cadets.
“She organized the new cadet orientation over the summer and created a training atmosphere of mutual respect,” said Sanderson.
As a class commander, she set the standard for class leaders and because of her efforts was selected as the Unit Executive Officer for the 2018-19 school year.
Four more district students were recognized with character awards at the November school board meeting.
In the absence of board member Gary Sanderson, Director of Student Services Beth Aldridge recognized Willow Zeman, Colin Delahanty, Sara
Mayberry and Mikayla Wiesner for exemplifying the trait of “responsibility.”
Zeman, a fourth grader at Oxford Valley Elementary School, was nominated by teacher Julie Samples.
Samples said that Willow “goes out of her way to take responsibility for herself and her daily life at school. If she makes an error, she takes full responsibility for it, apologizes and says she will do better next time.”
Willow also shares her sense of responsibility with those around her, as a true W.I.S.E. Oxford Valley student. “If she sees someone struggling, she steps up to help,” said Samples. “She is an outstanding example of what it means to be responsible, combined with an amazing amount of humility and kindness.”
Colin Delahanty, a fourth grader at Fallsington Elementary School, was nominated by Principal Vinny DePaola, Katie Romig, Kimmie Massaroni, Meagan Mauck, Audrey Lam, Ann Murray, Jennifer Tietz and Kristin Cahill.
According to his principal and teachers, Colin has proven to be “an exceptionally responsible” student at Fallsington.
Ms. Romig said that Colin “shows responsibility and leadership in class each day, holding himself accountable for his assignments and taking the initiative to make up work he may have missed.”
As a Safety, Colin takes his role seriously and is a good model for his peers and for younger students, too.
The middle school winner, William Penn seventh grader Sara Mayberry, was nominated by Blair Greiner, Denise Melnick, Sally Poletick, Susan Mahoney and Patrick Balcer.
Her teachers said in their nomination that Sara is an “exceptionally thoughtful and responsible student.”
She has worked for the William Penn school store since her arrival in the sixth grade and volunteered her time over the summer to help during orientation and locker try-outs.
“Sara sets the responsibility bar high in language arts, where she has never missed an assignment or a deadline and never gives anything less than her best,” said her teachers.
High school winner Mikayla Wiesner, a senior at PHS, was nominated by Susan Lawrence, who said that during a period when Mikayla was under the weather, she never complained and took responsibility for completing all of her missed work.
And when a peer injured his arm and could not write, Mikayla offered her time to help write for the student, taking full responsibility to help out during a difficult time.
Mikayla, who works in a pizza shop, also volunteered to orchestrate a pizza party for her class during midterms, taking complete responsibility for the event.
LYFT, an acronymn that stands for Lower Makefield, Yardley, Falls and Tullytown, is a volunteer community coalition made up of individuals from all parts of the community to support and strengthen the youth and families of the Pennsbury School District.
Its mission is to create a more positive community environment where youth are safe and can thrive by working to reduce the risks that confront youth such as bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, school violence and delinquency. The coalition also provides support for parents and recognizes students who demonstrate positive character.