NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown Friends Meeting will send greetings and love to Quakers throughout the world on October 6 in celebration of World Quaker Day as they gather for worship at 11:00 a.m. the historic Newtown Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street and assemble afterwards for a group photo under a sign made by the children of the Quaker Meeting.
The theme for World Quaker Day this year is “Sustainability: Planting Seeds of Renewal for the World we Love.” Friends will feature the importance of taking care of our natural environment and the spiritual imperative to sustain life on earth.
Quakers in Kenya, Africa, for example, will be planting more than five thousand tree seedlings at the Farmers Training Centre in Lugari, Kenya!
There are approximately 400,000 Quakers worldwide in North, Central and South America, Europe, the UK, East Europe, Russia, Africa, Southeast Asia, The Far East, Australia and New Zealand.
In Bucks County, there are 12 Quaker Meetings plus George School, Newtown Friends School, Buckingham Friends School, Pennswood Village, Chandler Hall, and Friends Home and Village.
The idea of World Quaker Day was first suggested here in Bucks County in 2013 to Gretchen Castle, Executive Director of FWCC, at a lunch with two Quakers from Newtown and Princeton Meetings. A little over a year later, on October 5, 2014, the first World Quaker Day was celebrated worldwide.
The purpose of World Quaker Day is for Quaker Meetings and organizations around the world to celebrate their involvement with the world around them. Some meetings feature talks about well-known Quakers like Judi Dench, William Penn, Lucretia Mott, John Greenleaf Whittier, the Cadburys of Cadbury Chocolates, Johns Hopkins, Joan Baez, and Susan B. Anthony, or people raised as Quakers like James Michener, Daniel Boone, James Dean, and Samuel Nicholas, the founder of the Marine Corps.
Others focus on the Quaker Testimonies of Simplicity, Peace, Integrity, Community, Equality, Service, and Stewardship.
Newtown Friends Meeting, co-founded in 1815 by Quaker minister and artist, Edward Hicks, First Day (Sunday) activities are open to the public with Sunday School classes for children and adults at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on silent expectation at 11 a.m. Childcare is provided.
Blessing of the Animals
NEWTOWN >> A Blessing of the Animals will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lutheran Church of God’s Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown. All animals with their human companions are welcome. A brief service of prayers, scripture readings and poems will begin at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall, followed by individual animal blessings, a time for sharing pet stories and light refreshments. Cat adoptions will be available on site.
Evensong and Blessing
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ >> Saint Andrew’s Church will celebrate Saint Francis Day with a Choral Evensong service and a Blessing of the Animals, Sunday, October 6 at 4 p.m. The ceremony of blessing animals celebrates Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron of all creation, who taught that living a life of peace includes living in harmony with all God’s creatures, and especially giving thanks for our domestic pets. Father Daniel Somers, Esq. will preside. The Cantor is Harold Dunn. All are encouraged to bring their pets, either on leashes or in cages. All pets who attend will receive a blessing, as well as those who do not attend but whose names are submitted before or at the service. You are welcome bring photos of departed pets as well. On the following Sunday, October 13 at the regularly scheduled 9:30 AM Holy Eucharist Liturgy, music from two Baroque cantatas, one by Dietrich Buxtehude, the other by Johann Sebastian Bach, will be presented by Saint Andrew’s Choir, accompanied by a Baroque orchestra. The Choir and orchestra will be directed by Michael T. Kevane, Organist and Choirmaster at Saint Andrew’s Church. Saint Andrew’s Church is located at the corner of York and Main Streets in Lambertville, New Jersey. For more information, please call 609-397-2425, email priest@standrewslambertville.net or visit www.standrewslambertville.org.
St. Ignatius Blood Drive
YARDLEY >> An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Oct. 7 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley. Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive
PHILADELPHIA >> Nutritional Development Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia (NDS) will once again participate in Hunger Action Month by hosting its annual Peanut Butter and Jelly (PB&J) Drive. In Pennsylvania, nearly 1.5 million people face food insecurity, or a lack of consistent access to sufficient food for an active, healthy lifestyle. The annual PB&J Drive helps to stock the shelves of between 40 and 50 food cupboards located throughout the five-county metropolitan area and benefit those who do not have access to nutritious sustenance. “Donations of peanut butter and jelly help support our neighbors in need by providing a filling, protein-rich source of nourishment,” said Brooke Mullen, MS, RDN, LDN, Assistant Director of Community Relations for NDS. “The peanut butter and jelly donated each fall stocks the shelves for many months at our cupboards, helping ensure a hearty option for individuals and families. We are grateful for the ongoing support of donors who continue to make a difference in the lives of many in our communities.” Those interested in helping neighbors in need can support NDS’ Community Food Program and the PB&J Drive by coordinating a collection, or by purchasing goods online through You Give Goods at https://yougivegoods.com/pbjdrive. All goods donated now through Friday, October 25 will be distributed to NDS’ network of food cupboards throughout the Greater Philadelphia metropolitan area. Hunger Action Month takes place each September. It is sponsored nationally by Feeding America and aims to raise awareness about hunger in our nation, and issue a call to action to support the hungry in local communities.