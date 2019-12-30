NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Eight young adults of the Newtown Quaker Meeting community who turned 21 during 2019 were recipients of prints of The Peaceable Kingdom by Newtown Meeting co-founder Edward Hicks at a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve at the historic Friends Meetinghouse on Court Street. www.newtownfriendsmeeting.org.
The young members of the Quaker Meeting are: Christopher Allen of Penndel and a welder at E & J Metal Fabricators Limited in Warminster; Samuel Bancroft of Newtown and Penn State (Energy Business and Finance and Agribusiness Management); Hannah Dugan of Newtown and Davidson College (Political Science); Luke Haug of Richboro and West Point Military Academy; Betsy Hulihan of Newtown and Lafayette College (Engineering Studies and soon studying abroad in Barcelona); Greta Karr of Ivyland and the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles (Painting); Sophia Lynch of Newtown and Arcadia University (Psychology); and Violet Myles of Newtown and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver (Film and Creative Writing and working at the student radio station).
Each framed replica carries an inscription of the back which says “This presentation is in recognition of your being a part of our own ‘peaceable kingdom’ and in celebration of attaining your majority as an adult member of the Newtown Friends Meeting community.”
Similar copies of this painting have been presented by members of Newtown Quaker Meeting to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, to Mayor Michael Nutter of Philadelphia, Vanguard Funds Founder John C. Bogle, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, and to Quaker leaders throughout the country.
Edward Hicks paintings now hang in leading museums throughout the country and many replicas of Bucks County scenes, historic occasions and his Peaceable Kingdom are on exhibit in the Newtown Meetinghouse Gathering Room. His modest grave is in the burying ground at the Meetinghouse.
The reproductions of The Peaceable Kingdom are courtesy of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Newtown Friends Meeting also presents Bibles to children in the Meeting at age twelve and copies of the Quaker “Faith and Practice” guidebook to young people at age sixteen.
Newtown Friends Meeting is open to the public for First Day School with classes for children and adults at 9:45 a.m. and worship “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m. Childcare is provided.