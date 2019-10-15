NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The second in a series of 10 discussions on aging will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street. Each attendee is invited to bring a brown bag lunch.
Participants are also invited to attend the Newtown Quaker Meeting for Worship based on expectant silence from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. each Sunday.
The programs are free, open to all, and one need not attend the entire series. Sessions will include a presentation by a professional in the field, include generous time for discussion, and be informational in nature without promoting particular products or services.
The first program, held on September 15, was on Transition to Retirement with facilitator Susan Hoskins LCSW, Newtown Quaker Meeting member, Executive Director of Friends Foundation for the Aging, and coordinator of the Series on Aging.
The October 20 program will feature watching the Ashton Applewhite TED talk, "Let’s End Ageism," and discuss what ageism is, how it plays out in our lives, and what steps we can take to address it. The facilitator will be Jean-Marie Barch, Schuylkill Quaker Meeting.
The series continues on the third Sunday of each month for 10 consecutive months. Future programs include:
- November 17, Spirituality and Aging. Facilitator: George Schaefer, Chestnut Hill Quaker Meeting.
- December 15, End of Life Planning and Care. Facilitator: Ted Taylor, Yardley Quaker Meeting.
- January 19, Family Caregiving. Facilitator: Susan Hoskins LCSW, Newtown Quaker Meeting.
- February 16, Legal and Financial Planning. Facilitator: Lisa Collins, Attorney, Fallsington Quaker Meeting.
- March 15, Housing Options. Facilitator: Susan Hoskins LCSW, Newtown Quaker Meeting.
- April 19, Aging at Home: What does it mean to “age in place”?
- May 17, Memory Loss & Dementia: Signs, stages, strategies for managing memory loss.
- June 21, Healthy Aging. Facilitator: Chiyo Moriuchi, Newtown Quaker Meeting.
Updates will be posted on newtownfriendsmeeting.org. Questions may be directed to Susan Hoskins at shoskins@friendsfoundationaging.org.