LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield residents Jeff Perkins, Heidi Hubert, Cliff Davis and Linda Davis orchestrated "Band Together," an evening of live music, dancing, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres – all to support mental health services for children and teens.
The fundraiser took place last month and raised more than $20,000 for Family Service Association of Bucks County’s Suicide Prevention and School-Based Counseling programs.
Perkins, Hubert and the Davises have all been personally impacted by suicide or have watched loved ones struggle with mental health challenges, so they banded together to make a difference.
“Suicide, addiction, and other serious mental health issues must be addressed at an early age. We were happy to raise money to help support Family Service in its programs to educate and help children and teens,” shared Cliff Davis, one of the Band Together organizers.
Family Service’s School-Based Counseling program provides services to students in 22 schools across 7 school districts in Bucks County. Many families have difficulties attending a traditional outpatient clinic. This program enables children to receive counseling directly in the school they attend each day. Last year, the program’s School-Based Counselors held 3,367 sessions with students.
Family Service helps prevent suicide by answering calls on its CONTACT Helpline and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. These phone lines are the foundation of the organization’s Suicide Prevention program. Staff and volunteers are specially trained in active listening skills and strategies for supporting people under emotional stress. Last year, Family Service received 18,301 Helpline calls and 2,029 Lifeline calls.
“We are so grateful for Jeff, Heidi, Cliff and Linda and their efforts to raise awareness and funds for these programs. Band Together was a tremendous success, and thanks to the efforts of these four community members, we will be able to provide much-needed mental health services to hundreds of children and teens in Bucks County,” said Dina Della Ducata, Family Service Chief Executive Officer.
Events such as Band Together, grants, and contributions from donors help ensure that these programs and services remain available for those who need them. Please contact Joanne Bogrett, Family Service Chief Development Officer, at (215) 757-6916, ext. 211 or jbogrett@fsabc.org if you have questions or would like additional information about Family Service. You can also learn more at www.fsabc.org.
Family Service Association of Bucks County is a nonprofit social service organization with locations throughout Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Family Service’s mission is to listen, care and help. Every day. For 65 years, Family Service has been improving the lives of individuals, children and families, doing whatever it takes to help them overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. Visit www.fsabc.org to donate, volunteer or learn more about how Family Service helped more than 30,000 children, teens and adults last year.