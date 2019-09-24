MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> To help feed hungry families in Bucks County and Mercer County, N.J., the Morrisville Presbyterian Church will sponsor The Hike Against Hunger on Saturday, October 5. Organizers are encouraging individuals and businesses in the community to participate in the event.
The goal of this community-based endeavor is to raise $20,000 in donations for The Food Center at Morrisville Presbyterian Church, a non-profit organization, that provides nutritional assistance to the less fortunate members of our community.
The Hike Against Hunger will be approximately four miles beginning at Morrisville Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. The hike will then proceed to the towpath of Delaware Canal State Park, to Black Rock Road and return to the church. In the event of rain, The Hike Against Hunger will be postponed until Sunday, October 6.
It is anticipated that 200 participants will walk to help raise donations. Monies raised will be used by The Food Center to purchase food that will then be distributed to qualified, needy individuals regardless of religious orientation.
The mission of The Food Center is to provide supplemental food assistance to families in Lower Bucks County, PA and the greater Trenton, NJ area, and to do so in a caring and respectful manner. To ensure that the food goes to those who are truly needy, clients must meet residency and income guidelines.
During 2018, The Food Center distributed over 25,000 bags of perishable and non-perishable food - a whopping 200,702 pounds - to qualified households. The Food Center is run by 60-70 volunteers, with no paid staff, and supported entirely by donations from caring individuals and organizations.
Community and business sponsorships are being sought to help this cause. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like to participate in The Hike Against Hunger, call the Morrisville Presbyterian Church at 215-295-4191 or visit www.mpcusa.org