NEWTOWN >> Friends Home & Village (FHV) in Newtown has named Chiyo Moriuchi as its new CEO/Executive Director starting August 5.
Friends Home & Village is a 122 year old, thriving, retirement community which provides affordable, small-community, independent living and personal care on two campuses.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chiyo with her rich background and fresh ideas to help us build on the Friends Home and Village historic commitment to affordably support adults to age well," said Board Chairman Terry Christensen. "Her extensive experience as a successful business executive, non-profit board member, and formal academic training will serve us well as we begin this new phase in serving the needs of today’s senior members of our community.”
According to Moriuchi, today’s seniors are healthier and want to stay independent. “I am excited to be asked to assume this role and become part of Friends Home & Village. It is a valuable asset to the Newtown community, has a rich background, and is in the sweet spot of senior living trends today. We (FHV) provide the connection to community - so important to healthy aging - as well as professional support should residents need it. AND we provide the opportunity to be in the heart of walkable Newtown Borough or in the gardens of our own Village campus.”
Moriuchi added, “When Friends Home & Village was founded in 1897, the concept of “retirement” did not exist. There were few alternatives for those of modest means without families. Friends Home & Village pioneered in serving that need and has been providing comfortable, dignified, and affordable living for older adults throughout its history.
"Today, that need is as great as ever," she continued. "A study recently published in Health Affairs projects that by 2029 there will be 14.4 million middle-income adults over 75 years old and less than 54 percent of seniors will have the savings they need for their later years. The senior housing industry has generally focused on the high income population leaving few options for those of more modest means. Friends Home & Village is committed to continuing to provide a high-quality, affordable and supportive community for older adults and I am pleased to become part of its remarkable history and commitment.”
Friends Home & Village is affiliated with the Quaker meetings of Bucks County. Its doors are open to all, while it continues to be guided by the central Quaker principle of seeking “that of God” in every person.
Chiyo Moriuchi earned a B.A. cum laude from Mount Holyoke College in 1977, an MBA from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business in 1986, and a Master of Public Health (“MPH”) from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health in 2015. Moriuchi focused her public health studies on issues of Aging.
After earning her MPH, she was program manager at the Columbia Aging Center, working with world renown experts in the field of aging. She is a life-long member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), the current Clerk (Head) of Newtown Friends Meeting, and has served on the Boards of George School, Medford Leas (a continuing care community in Medford, NJ) and the Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation. Her previous experience was in finance and real estate investment management in the US and Asia (nine years in Tokyo).
She lives in Newtown with her husband, and their two children graduated from George School.