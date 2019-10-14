RICHBORO >> The Free Library of Northampton Township will host a program on the ongoing Opioid Crisis on Monday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will feature several components: a community resources fair, training on administering Narcan and training in basic CPR and emergency response. At the end of the evening, attendees will receive a free box of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, to keep on hand.
Beginning at 6:30, attendees will be able to connect and speak to a variety of local and community resources. Representatives from the Council Rock Coalition for Healthy Youth, Nar-Anon, the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, and the District Attorney's office will be on hand to answer questions and connect people with helpful resources.
Trainings will commence at 7 p.m. There will be ample time for any and all questions to be answered.
The training on Narcan administration will be provided by David Fialko. Emergency response and basic CPR training will be provided by Rodney Millspaugh and Dr. Bonnie Milas. Fialko, Millspaugh and Dr. Bonnie Milas lead trainings on these topics throughout the year through the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The Narcan distributed at the program is provided by an $18,000 grant to the library to fund important health literacy-related programming in the area from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Registration is encouraged, but not required for the program. More details can be found online at www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/adult-programs
This program is one in a series of diverse programs the library will present in 2019 that focus on the Pennsylvania Library Association's PA Forward initiative. PA Forward is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens. These literacies are basic, information, civic and social, health, and financial.
Upcoming programs include "Is it Winter Blues or is it Seasonal Affective Disorder" provided by Doylestown Health on Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m.
