DOYLESTOWN >> Down a long lane that follows the flow of the Neshaminy Creek in Doylestown Township sits Creekside, the setting of the 45th Bucks County Designer House & Gardens.
A comfortable circa 1850 farmhouse is the core of this expanded three-level home redesigned to include large, open spaces while keeping with Bucks County features like stone fireplaces and wood floors.
Situated on 17 acres, the wooded setting's proximity to the creek beckons impressionist painters. Interior and landscape designers will enjoy many opportunities to showcase their talent and craft.
Features include a bright-and-airy great room with a vaulted-and-beamed ceiling and two-story stone fireplace; a large eat-in kitchen and an inviting dining room with the coziness of another fireplace and warm woods.
The highlight is the second-floor master suite with its gorgeous stone fireplace and an added bonus of a wraparound balcony. The second and third floors feature five more bedrooms, a small reading nook, two bathrooms - all in the original part of the home which boasts the original heart pine floors, 19th-century farmhouse doors, and wrought iron hardware.
This home is also perfect for outdoor entertaining with a party-sized deck, a slate patio right off the kitchen for an elegant dinner party, and a brick patio with its built-in stone grill perfectly suited for summer barbecues.
And finally, a 4,000 square foot pole barn, which will be home to the 2020 Designer House Boutiques and Café.
On February 23, the 2020 Designer House kickoffs with an Empty House Party, an opportunity to view the property before designers begin their transformation and to view the design plans.
On April 24, the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown will hold its Designer House Preview Gala, an opportunity to be one of the first to view the completed 2020 design plans.
Advance purchase house tour tickets are $30 through April 25 and $35 at the door April 26 to May 24. Tickets for seniors 62+ will be $30 at the door. This event is enjoyed by thousands of visitors throughout Bucks County and surrounding areas.
This month-long event is the largest fundraiser held by the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown, a non-profit women's organization. On opening day of its 45th Designer House event, the VIA will also celebrate its 125th anniversary.
Since its inception the organization has dedicated its efforts to improving the Central Bucks Community. It founded Doylestown Hospital in 1923 and continues to govern this nationally-recognized, award-winning healthcare system.
In 2019, the VIA also focused on issues associated with the opioid epidemic including mental health and babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Other VIA programs support those in need, provide academic scholarships, award academic achievement, and support the historic James-Lorah Memorial Home in Doylestown, a house museum listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is open for tours monthly.
Most significantly, proceeds will benefit Doylestown Health's ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health campaign. Renovation and expansion is underway ensuring a future of superior patient care in facilities commensurate with the expertise for which Doylestown Health is nationally recognized.
The funds will support a wide range of transformative initiatives and priorities that include the capital construction projects currently underway. The phased renovations to existing structures and construction of new facilities will advance Doylestown Health's holistic model of care, improving the health of individuals and our community at every stage of life. The VIA of Doylestown proudly supports One Vision and is grateful for the support of the community in our efforts to make this vision a reality.
Get Involved
Design, landscape, and home décor companies are invited to participate in the 2020 event. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. Benefits include ads in the Designer House Guidebook distributed to all visitors, the website, emails and designer house advertising.
Visit BucksCountyDesignerHouse.org, email contact@BucksCountyDesignerHouse.org, or call 215-345-2191 for more information.