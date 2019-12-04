NEWTOWN >> Members of the Council Rock High School North’s Future Business Leaders of America’s (FBLA) Women’s Leadership Team attended the FBLA State Leadership Conference in early November.
This year’s event, held in the Poconos at the Kalahari Convention Center, featured 40 different workshops, including decision-making; leadership in school, community and life; Leadership Shark Tank; Battle of the Chapters (between schools); and many “how to” seminars like college acceptance, college financing and choosing your college major.
The goal of the CR North FBLA Women’s Leadership Team is to inspire and prepare female students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
The CR North’s FBLA Women’s Leadership Team defines leadership as knowing who you are, what you believe, and being able to express your beliefs effectively to influence others. They recognize that leadership isn’t reserved for those few individuals who land in formal roles, such as team captain, or class president, but is a way of life that every female can live every day.
“The Future Business Leaders of America gave me the chance to build my leadership skills while serving my fellow students, my school and my FBLA chapter," said CR North FBLA President Carla Eboli. "CR North FBLA opened the door to opportunities students can’t find anywhere else. Whether competing against other schools in over 60 business-related events, or learning new leadership skills in the dozens of training seminars, or making life-time friendships and connections with other leaders from around the state, FBLA provides a place where anyone can learn leadership skills, especially for female leaders.”
Carla added, “This year’s women leadership team was the largest in our club’s history. It is very exciting to know that Council Rock High School North will have so many strong, capable, and dynamic future female leaders.”