Tucked away on the picture-perfect banks of the Delaware River, historic Bristol Borough continues to offer the finest in hospitality, unique shopping, a plethora of amazing restaurants and town festivals, all in a beautiful pedestrian friendly town. It’s hard to believe such a small walkable town, primed to once again realize its potential, could have so much to offer, from shopping to food, to cultural arts.
Historic Bristol on the Delaware has become quite a unique and eclectic mix of historic buildings with modern boutiques, antique shops, restaurant offerings, coffee shops, a bakery, and art galleries where a new idea of an American downtown is emerging.
There is FREE lot parking and metered parking on Mill Street, and it is a key stop on SEPTA Bus Route 128.
Studies have proven that when one buys from independent, locally owned businesses, rather than a nationally owned business, a significantly greater portion of the money spent is then used to make purchases from other local businesses, service providers, and even local farms — further strengthening and enriching the economic base of the entire community.
Angelina’s Bake Shop, 312 Mill Street, 215-458-7931
It gets quite crowded, but that's how you know their stuff is good.
It’s so nice to have a "real" bakery in the hood.
Angelina’s boasts a full bake shop that pushes the boundaries of delicious every day with their packed full of the best quality premium traditional, old world goodness ingredients, and the baking is done right on the premises. Select from the best Christmas desserts that are just as gorgeous as they are decadent.
Christmas cookies including gluten free selections, adorable gingerbread cookies [no holiday treat platter is complete without classic gingerbread men cookies!], and spiced cupcakes that truly scream Christmas, along with chocolate peppermint brownies and rich cranberry almond biscotti that all meet the demands for ultimate holiday sweets.
AND no one is forgotten…. even peanut butter dog biscuits are carefully baked for treats for pups.
Mention this article and get 10% discount on Angelina’s gift cards through the month of December.
*Reservations for their “Holly Jolly Buffet” Brunch with Santa on Saturday, December 21st at 11:30AM are still available. Santa Photo-Ops and Frosty’s Frosting Station are included.
Another Time Antiques, 301 Mill Street, 215-788-3131
Richard P. Vallejo confirms, “We are open 7 days a week!”
Looking for a truly unique Christmas or holiday gift? Go in, and you are sure to find a treasure.
There's something for everyone's ears [and wrists and necks and fingers] at Another Time Antiques.
His surprisingly extensive array of collections includes fine antique, vintage and heirloom estate jewelry, silver and gold jewelry, and new, pre-owned and custom made pieces at “ridiculously low prices”.
He also has one of the largest selections of rings in the area.
Rich knows quality and he willingly shares his personally acquired expertise.
Everything about his shoppe is classic. A purchase from the past is an investment in the future.
Maestro's Classic, LLC, 246 Mill Street, 267-812-5770
Need an incredible, innovative gift idea for a man with a beard?
Maestro’s Classic is a Made in USA brand of outstanding retail facial hair products that will clean, condition and style the beard. Their products take away the itchiness, some of the unruliness of facial hair, and have quite revolutionized beard care and they are light weight, non greasy and sulfate free. Maestro has designed a complete line of beard care products including beard wash, butter and oil as well as metal beard combs, Maestro’s Classic ® apparel, cuffed and slouched beanies, and leather goods.
Undeniably good beard care!
Mignoni Jewelry & Gifts, 200 Mill Street, 215-788-3243
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mignoni Jewelry!
They are open every day until Christmas Eve at 4:00PM.
Pearls, [the only gem made by a living creature - an oyster] are “a classic, traditional gift that lasts a lifetime” and they always make a perfect present.
Co-owners Carol Mignoni Ferguson and Rosemarie Mignoni Szczucki’s tastefully presented gifts, rich in intricate and exquisite detail, will send a profound message to a loved one, saying what no mere words can say. Mignoni Jewelry is a renowned, one-stop shop for fine jewelry, Holiday themed bracelets and earrings, diamonds, watches, imported Irish gifts, dolls, figurines, and custom jewelry design full services.
New Bulova watches will look great under any tree and their “Bristol Busy Bees” pure wildflower local honey is sure to sweeten any meal and tea time.
Peruse their fine array of Gaelic custom merchandise including a beautiful selection of scarves, capes, Hanna Hats, Irish caps and mittens, all timeless, one-of-a-kind hand knitted items from Ireland. Their huge assortment of unique and reasonably-priced gifts cannot be found at any mall or in any catalog.
All major credit cards are accepted. Beautiful gift-wrapping for everything. Will ship or deliver!
Céad Míle Fàilte! [Irish Gaelic A Hundred Thousand Welcomes]
Mention this article and get 10% discount on any purchase.
Polka Dot Parlor LLC, 129 Mill Street, 267-554-7287
Come poke around in the Polka Dot Parlor, LLC. It’s a shop for people with a sense of humor and a little edge. Spirit, style and price are always on point!
This rather funky, diverse boutique voted Best of Bucks Women's Clothing Retailer 2017 & 2018/ Best of Bucks 2019 Finalist, carries a great selection of punk rock, pin-up and vintage inspired Sourpuss Holiday dresses, and handmade ornaments, fashion accessories and novelty item stocking stuffers.
Polka Dot Parlor was a featured business [episode 5] in the hit series on Hulu “Small Business Revolution Main Street Series 2” starring Amanda Brinkman and Robert Herjavec.
Paulette Kasmer’s interesting selections are just plain amazing. She keeps ahead of the trends.
Is this store a best kept secret or what?
Trainpops Attic, LLC, 400 Mill Street, 215-788-2014
Come on in! They always want to talk trains, arts and crafts, or Melissa & Doug.
Trainpops Attic literally speeds past the competition with its ON TRACK items and owner Brian Adams has amassed quite a collection.
Toy trains are truly for kids of all ages and this is the ONLY place playing on the tracks is permitted.
Their Melissa & Doug headquarters includes the best imagination-sparking “Holiday Activity Sets”, and they also offer a table of assorted perfect last minute 50% off gift idea items.
Brian is helping to make your morning meals even more memorable providing premium Sticky Bucket Maple syrups, sugars, granola, and pancake and waffle mixes, along with selections from Andrew and Jodi Dittman’s Calm Waters [242 Mill Street] coffee.
Or pick from the all natural “Passionately Natural Soap Company” bath and body products and pack a gift basket with handmade pampering pieces from this Philadelphia based business.
Santa will be making his STOPS at Trainpops on Friday, Dec. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
P.S. It’s not too late to enter Trainpops’ “Holiday Train Display Contest” and win a custom, ‘one of a kind’ painted train car. Just send a picture/ video of your display to trainpopsattic@gmail.com.
Winner will be announced Sunday, December 22.
Part of the local shopping appeal is that local merchants offer a less frenzied venue and a smile…. always a smile!
