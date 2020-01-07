LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Makefield Highlands Golf Club is pleased to announce a line-up of great musical talent this winter to bring Lower Bucks residents out of the cold into the inviting warmth of Makefield’s Public House on Friday evenings in January and February.
Headlining the series is Yardley’s own hometown hero, Matthew Schuler, who rose to fame as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice several years ago. Matthew’s memorable rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah shot to #1 on the ITunes chart the day after Matthew performed it on The Voice.
To celebrate Matthew’s return to Yardley, Makefield’s Public House is offering a special dinner concert on January 17, 2020. This show is designed for adults 21 and older and the restaurant will be preparing a special buffet dinner featuring some of chef’s specialties as well as traditional family favorites. The cost for the concert and dinner buffet is $65 per person. The dinner seating will begin at 6:30 pm, with the show starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this special concert event are available for purchase on the website: https://makefieldhighlandsgolf.com/online-store/
Makefield’s Public House will also be presenting a variety of musical entertainment on select Fridays from 5-7 pm. There is no cover charge and there will be Happy Hour food and drink specials. The performance schedule for January and February is:
January 10: Tim Fitzpatrick, Classic Rock, January 17: Matthew Schuler, January 24: Tony Forliano Jazz Duo, February 7: Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo and February 21: TKM Band, Acoustic Rock Trio.
General Manager, Ed Gibson said, “We want the community to think of Makefield Highlands not just as a great golf course, but as a great place to go Friday nights with friends and family to eat great food, drink, and listen to some great local music.”
Makefield Highlands Golf Club, ranked one of the 50 top public golf courses in the U.S., is located at 1418 Woodside Road, Yardley, PA 19067. Makefield’s Public House, under Executive Chef Mark Miller, offers fresh takes on seasonal favorites, a raw bar, standard pub fare and specialty drinks featuring inspired cocktails, beers and wine.
For more info on these events, contact Lisa Gage at Hue Entertainment, (215) 266-8426 or email: Lisa1lg3@gmail.com.
For more info on Makefield’s Public House’s offerings, please contact Marley at (215)321-7000 or email: marleyh@spiritgolf.net.