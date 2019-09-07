WRIGHTSTOWN >> The Village Renaissance Faire will again be bringing the sights and sounds of medieval times to Bucks County for two incredible days of fun, food and fantasy.
On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15 the fairgrounds on Penns Park Road will be transported back to the days of royal coronations, jousting knights, fire breathers, wizardry and trebuchet launching.
“The Faire lets you live the past today, but it will never rest on its past success," says Faire Director Ken Hone. And this year is no different, he says.
“One might think that new heights in attendance and nationwide recognition by ‘Renaissance’ magazine might be enough, but the faire always wants to give its attendees more offerings and its performers and merchants larger crowds,” says Hone.
And when the faire succeeds, so does the community as the money raised supports the Village Library of Wrightstown, says Hone.
Building on its success, as it has done every year since its inception two decades ago, the faire returns this year with new exciting acts, themes and merchants for what Hone said “will surely be the best year yet.”
New additions include Mylins, Merlin’s whimsical counterpart; Renaissance Improv by UNscripted Productions; Harry McNoggin Tree Wishes & Trunk Shows; Lord Oakheart Giant Walking Trees; and the Gypsy Funk Squad.
Throughout the weekend, visitors will also will be treated to armored horseback jousting, flying birds of prey at noon and 4 p.m., aerialist shows every hour, human chess, archery, historical demos, puppetry, juggling, comedy, live music, theatre, dancing, Steele Cavalier fencing demos, lessons, and foam weaponry fun for the young, Children’s Quest, dragon-sized games, Kids’ Kingdom, Human Flail & Merlin’s World of Captured Aire, a petting zoo, carriage and pony rides and lots of crafts, games and inflatables.
“A moment of fun and fantasy will be but a step away,” says Hone. “As the faire has even scheduled its entertainment so that as patrons walk between shows they can gaze at aerialists flying every hour.”
And the weekend merriment does not end there as actors will interact with guests along the faireways while they explore the fine artisans and guild work offered for sale.
According to Hone, along Artisans Rowe, patrons will be treated to blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, and woodworkers as they make their way to the Living History pavilion featuring multiple SCA shires.
Danger acts, circus arts, living history, animal exhibits and rides, crafts and artisans.
“Where else can you see walking trees and tree wishes; pirates, wizards, knights, royalty, and unicorns; human flailing, 15 foot trebuchet, a pirate fleet, jousting and flying birds of prey; 3 foot tall chess pieces, human slingshots, 4 foot tall connect four; flying chickens, rats, fits, birds, and dragons; a 20-sided die patron gameshow, dragon-sized games, and venture on a Kings Quest to earn a knighting at the joust; watch aspiring to professional performers and artisans and then try your hand at the same in kids kind in Kids Kingdom; and so much more in our multiple worlds, times, and 10 performance venues.”
The wee ones, and those young at heart, are never far from entertainment. As the faire is crisscrossed with a variety of activities and games, such as free crafts and loaner garb, medieval games, games of skill, child knighting, Merlin’s Mystical World of Inflatables, pony rides, carriage rides, fight-a-knight and a huge interactive play area that allows them to recreate all aspects of the faire in a family friendly environment.
Although most will be amazed at the featured offerings of this one weekend faire boasting flying birds of prey, jousting, trebuchet launching, and fire breathing, Hone said the most impressive compliment is that all of these performances are offered at a pittance of $5 a student and 10 for adults while children under age 5 are admitted for free.
“The amazing thing about the Village Renaissance Faire is that for less than a movie, attendees are treated to a wealth of shows that by any one by itself is worth the price of admission,” said Hone.
If You Go
WHEN: Sept. 14and 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road, Wrightstown 18940
ADMISSION: Adults, $10; Students, $5; under 5 free with paying adult. FREE parking.
TICKETS https://villagefaire.ticketleap.com/20th-village-renaissance-faire--a-faire-for-a-cause/dates/Sep-15-2018_at_1100AM