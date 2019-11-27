NEWTOWN >> Jewelry, ceramics, glass, and more created by students and lab assistants are available for purchase Tueday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4 on the Newtown Campus
Unique gifts handcrafted by up-and-coming artists are available for purchase at the annual holiday sale at Bucks County Community College in Newtown Tuesday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 4.
Students from the college’s ceramics, glassblowing, jewelry, and printmaking classes present their original works of art for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Lab assistants will also be selling their works. Items range from earrings and bracelets to vases and hand-blown glass ornaments and much more.
More than three dozen students and lab assistants take part, according to Cris Martino, a long-time instructor in the Arts Department who coordinates the semiannual craft sales.
Michael Kabbash, the head of the visual arts area, said the craft sale has important educational value for art students.
“Students acquire the knowledge and experience of how their creative effort translates into commerce,” said Kabbash, an associate professor of design. “Proceeds from sales of their work help our students defray some educational expenses, while providing lots of unique holiday shopping items.”
In addition, the sale is a showcase for the talent of Bucks art students, added John Mathews, Arts Department Dean.
“The Arts Department is very proud of our Annual Holiday Art Sale, as it represents some of our students’ best creative and professional endeavors.”
The Bucks County Community College Holiday Art Sale takes place in the second-floor dining area of the Rollins Center on the campus, located at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown, Pa., 18940. The public is invited, and parking is free.
The works represent the talent cultivated by the college’s Arts Department, which is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. For more information, call 215-968-8425 or visit www.bucks.edu/arts.
