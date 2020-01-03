LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> The Langhorne Council for the Arts and The Peace Center invite the public to examine the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement through a screening and discussion of “Touch The Sky,” from the PBS documentary, “Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise.”
In this episode, Henry Louis Gates raises questions about the past and future of Black America: Why does racial equality still elude us? What would it take to realize the goals of the Civil Rights Movement?
The film will be shown at The Peace Center, 102 West Maple Avenue in Langhorne Borough, on Monday, January 20 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and light refreshments will be served.