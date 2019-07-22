NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Hundreds of black and white-clad diners will hit North State Street in Newtown Borough on Sept. 7 for the 4th annual Newtown Black & White Dinner – an elegant alfresco dinner held in the middle of the closed-down street.
The event begins at 6 p.m. when diners arrive to find one long communal table draped in white linens in the middle of the street. Overhead market lights add to the ambiance. Upon arrival, diners can mingle, decorate their space at the table and enjoy live jazz music. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. After dinner, attendees may attend a free screening of 1940’s His Girl Friday inside the theatre.
Attendees are asked to dress only in black and white (formal wear is not required) and bring everything they need for dinner under the stars, including food and black and white décor (optional). Creativity will be rewarded with prizes for the Best Dressed Man and Woman, Best Dressed Group, Most Elegant Table, and Most Creative Table.
Cost to attend this event is $100 for two tickets, which are available at TheNewtownTheatre.com/blackandwhitedinner. Discounts are available for groups.
All proceeds from the Black & White Dinner benefit the historic Newtown Theatre, the country’s oldest continuously operating movie theatre.