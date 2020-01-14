It’s the New Year … and a new decade … time to get healthier, smarter, better. If wine’s one of those things you’ve always wanted to learn more about, it’s the perfect time to visit Crossing Vineyards and Winery in Washington Crossing.
Crossing Vineyards offers unique classes and events, and is open all year long, seven days a week, and until 9 pm every Thursday evening. While everyone else is hibernating, why not come to McAvoy’s Wine Bar, get cozy by the fire and learn more about your favorite subject.
If you’ve always wondered about how to pair wine and cheese, check out Wine Tasting with Cheese and Charcuterie on Thursday, February 20 at 7pm. Enjoy the ambience of the winery while you’re guided through a tasting of ten wines. We can’t leave wine enough alone, so feast on a platter of artisanal cheeses and cured meats along the way. After the tasting, stay a while at McAvoy’s Bar and order a glass of your favorite selection! The cost is $30pp.
Just wanna have fun? Then pop over to the winery on Thursday, January 23 or March 26 at 7 p.m. for Pairing Wine and Popcorn. Sample several handcrafted sweet and savory kettle corns from Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn, along with tastings of Crossing’s wines. Includes instruction, wine tasting and assorted popcorn treats. The cost is $35 per person. Butter not miss it!
Another Thursday night option is Crossing’s most popular event: Wine and Spirits. Get together with friends for a fun night out and enjoy wine tasting, dessert and a private Tarot Card reading for $40 per person. Find out what the future holds on Thursday, February 6 or March 5, both at 7pm.
Looking for a cozy spot to spend Valentine’s Day with your wine and only? Come to Crossing Vineyards on Friday, February 14. and avoid the restaurant crowds. Enjoy wine, beer, cocktails and light bites to tantalize your tastebuds. Fireplaces for added ambience. Open late.
Or try Wine and Chocolate For Lovers on Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. Enjoy a wine pairing experience that’s choc-full of sweetness. Sample an assortment of artisanal chocolates from Naked Chocolate of Newtown, paired with Crossing’s award-winning wines. The cost is just $35 per person
Lots of options are available on weekends too. Bubbles for Beginners is back by popular demand on Sunday, February 9 at 2 p.m. Learn about champagne and other types of sparkling wine in this informative, fun class. Includes instruction, wine tasting and learning materials. The cost is $35 per person.
If Saturdays work better for you, try Crossing Vineyards’ Pairing Wine and Dessert class on March 21 at 2 p.m. The cost is $40 per person and includes instruction, wine tasting and goodies.
Haven’t seen something that grabs your attention? Then check Crossing’s website for lots more fun ways to learn about wine all winter long. Reservations are required for most events.
If you want to get wine-wise in 2020 (or just have fun) treat yourself to a visit to Crossing Vineyards. Wine lovers are always welcome. Wine snobs…um…not so much!
Christine Carroll is a Certified Specialist of Wine. She is also a columnist for Wines and Vines Magazine in San Rafael, California, and one of the principals of Crossing Vineyards and Winery. You can contact her at: info@crossingvineyards.com