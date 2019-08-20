Summer’s coming to an end. The days are shorter, the air has that slightly crisp edge to it and kids with long faces are trailing behind their parents in Target buying school supplies.
Vacations might be over, but the fun is just beginning at Crossing Vineyards. The Winery’s fall calendar is filled with cool stuff for grownups, no matter what their ages or interests. There are only two requirements for admission to these “hallowed halls.” You have to like wine and want to have a good time!
The 2019 vintage holds lots of promise. After a rainy spring and no late frost, the grapes are now enjoying sunshine and heat…the perfect growing combination. After a disappointing 2018, Crossing’s winemaker is looking forward to a banner year in 2019.
To celebrate the upcoming harvest, Crossing Vineyards is offering 2 exciting events:
On Saturday, September 7, from 11:30-2 pm, co-owner Tom Carroll, Sr. will host From Grapes to Glass: Harvest Wine Tasting with Lunch. You’ll enjoy a delightful afternoon of grape tasting, wine drinking and savoring a delicious light lunch. Get ready to learn, laugh and simply enjoy life! Seating is limited. Reservations are a must. Cost: $65pp.
An alternative for people with busy Saturday/Sunday schedules is the annual Harvest Winemaker’s Dinner, which will be held this year on Friday, October 25 at 7pm.
Winemaker Tom Carroll, Jr. will offer his thoughts on the 2019 growing season. The evening will feature a multi-course menu of American seasonal favorites paired with Crossing’s award-winning wines. Join the Crossing Vineyards’ family in celebrating the fruits of its labors. Reservations are necessary. Cost: $125pp
Not a foodie? Then come to Crossing for Thursday After Hours.
McAvoy’s Bar at Crossing Vineyards will be open every Thursday evening this fall until 9pm offering unique classes and events
Are you the creative type? Then try your hand at jewelry design on Thursday, September 26 at 6:30pm at a new event called Build Your Own Bling. Under the guided instruction of Y'Vonne Page, craft your own necklace and pair of earrings from an array of semi-precious stones and crystals. Let the beautiful setting of the winery inspire you! While you're at it, stop by the bar for some drinks and nibbles (available for purchase.)
Cost: $40pp
Also new is Ladies Night Out, scheduled on Thursday, October 10 and November 7 from 6-9pm. Set aside your to-do list and come to Crossing for “wine o'clock” at McAvoy's. Get dressed up (or come in yoga pants!) and make time for yourself and your girlfriends to reconnect and unwined. Plenty of seating for cozy conversations and good old-fashioned girl talk. Drink specials and light bites available for purchase from the bar.
If you’re looking for weekend fun, check out another new event scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at noon: Jerky, Flights and Fun, the cure for your workweek blues! Learn about all things jerky from the folks at The Beef Jerky Outlet in Langhorne, while you sip on a flight of four wine or beer selections. Taste samples of a wide variety of jerkies, including standbys like beef and turkey, and more exotic varieties such as venison and alligator. Discover why this high-protein snack is all the rage! Cost: $35pp.
Or maybe Om… is more your style. If you’re into working out (sort of…) enjoy Yoga and Mimosas on selected Sundays in September and October from 9:30-noon. Relax and find your inner calm with a 45-minute yoga session overlooking the vineyard, followed by a continental breakfast plate & mimosa. Top off the experience with a wine tasting led by one of Crossing’s knowledgeable presenters. Includes a logo glass to keep! Cost: $75pp.
If what you’re really in the mood for is chilling out with a glass of wine, stop by on Saturdays this fall when Crossing will also feature live music. There’s no cover charge.
If you’re looking for a great way to spend a free fall evening or weekend afternoon, visit Crossing’s website (www.crossingvineyards.com) for a complete listing of events, dates and times, or call Crossing Vineyards (215-493-6500, ext. 19). You’re never too old to learn…and have fun!
Christine Carroll is a Certified Specialist of Wine. She is also a columnist for Wines and Vines Magazine in San Rafael, California, and one of the principals of Crossing Vineyards and Winery. You can contact her at: info@crossingvineyards.com