Mania is usually accompanied by fireworks and hoopla these days.
How soothing it is to see mania so elegantly dressed and presented as it for the release Thursday (Sept. 19) of the movie continuing the TV saga of “Downton Abbey.”
The hype and excitement are as civilized as the program itself. For the past several weeks, previews of the “Downton Abbey” movie have been selling out throughout the area. Not-for-profit theaters have made a fundraiser of the coming of the Crawleys to the big screen, and lots of people have asked about the movie and whether it stands up to the quality of the BBC shows that aired on PBS for six seasons.
The answer is yes. The movie continues the Crawley story and plays like an extended episode.
This is both admirable and disappointing.
While it’s wonderful to see beloved characters, from below and above stairs, in their familiar setting again, it would have been more satisfying to see a heightened plot line or more drama from the movie. “Downton Abbey,” as a film, remains a TV show, a delightful one but with the gentleness of television rather than one that sparkles brighter from being a commercial venture in higher millimeter.
Don’t despair, “Downton” fans. “Delightful” is the operative word from the last paragraph.
Fans will enjoy this amiable film that hits on all the popular aspects of the television show and lets us visit with our favorite noble and their domestic staff one more time (that could become one more time of several).
Another question people ask is whether one has to be familiar with the “Downton” characters and story line to enjoy the movie.
No, the “Downton Abbey” movie stands on its own. Yes, there’s texture if you know Lady Sybil’s story, the details about ownership and future disposition of the Abbey, and how some couples have managed to come together. In general, all that needs explanation comes through clearly, and the main event of the movie, the visit of King George V and his wife, Queen Mary, to Downton, is enough to carry interest and support a bevy of subplots.
The great news is one can be versed on all things “Downton” before Thursday’s official premiere.
On Wednesday, Channel 12 comes to rescue of both the uninitiated and “Downton” aficionado.
From 10 a.m. Wednesday, WHYY-TV launches a “Downton Abbey” Marathon. Every episode from all six seasons will be shown in sequence. Intrigues, such as Lady Mary, the eldest Crawley daughter, being involved with a Turkish diplomat; the second eldest, Lady Sybil, eschewing nobility to marry a chauffeur, and the gossip caused by an ex-convict and a homosexual being part of the “Downton” milieu keep things going while the main theme is how the Crawley family can hold on to Downton in spite of a legal entailment and financial shortages.
One of the most engaging parts of “Downton” is the ongoing verbal jousting between two Crawley matriarchs – the Dowager Duchess Violet, played by one of the finest actors of all time, Maggie Smith, and Lady Isobel Crawley, played by Penelope Wilton, who is venerated in England but has done mostly stage and television and so is not known as well in the U.S. (“Doctor Who” fans excepted).
Smith and Wilton are joined in then “Downton” movie by two other grande dames of London theater, Imelda Staunton, who plays another adversary of Smith, and Geraldine James, who plays Queen Mary.
They are charming additions, but one wishes Smith and Staunton had one good tooth-and-claw scene. That’s the “Downton Abbey” movie’s biggest problem. It contains myriad subplots – the indignation of the Downton staff when a royal butler and chef insist on taking over, an IRA plot, a possible career-ender for a Downton butler, and the Smith-Staunton squabble, but none build enough steam to be important or to threaten the overriding ease and civility of the occasion.
Next movies based on TV shows: “The Many Saints of Newark,” based on “The Sopranos and coming out Sept. 25, and “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” set for an Oct. 11 release by Netflix.
Huffman shouldn't be in jail
Just putting out the humble opinion that the sentence 14 days in jail actress Felicity Huffman received is 14 days too many.
I know people will say she got off too lightly. I say she made an error of judgment in knowingly paying to alter and increase her daughter’s SAT scores, but that error was not so egregious, and a fine, also levied, can handle it.
Huffman showed great sense in pleading guilty and by saying from the start she knows she must accept any judicial penalty for her action. She handled herself with humility and dignity.
A fortnight in prison is hardly an eternity and can be borne with equanimity, but I think the court is grandstanding, more than doing something useful, in assignment Huffman to time.
Lori Loughlin, also charged in the scheme to pay for preferential entry to college, pleaded not guilty and did not take the chastened route Huffman did. Experts expect her to receive a longer sentence. I take the same stance I did with Huffman. A hefty fine should suffice. The damage has been done to both women’s careers. (And, yes, they did it.) Vindictiveness, and incarcerating people who are no danger to person or property, is not justice. It’s showmanship.
The courts should be above it.
As for the actresses, I would see Huffman is anything and hope her offers to work are not interrupted by this episode.
I may not admire Loughlin as much as performer, but I hope the same is true for her.
'The Honeymooners' is tops
The vote was cast, and “The Honeymooners” was crowned the champion in the “Tournament of Sitcoms” Dom Giordano and his producers conducted for the past couple of weeks on “The Dom Giordano Show,” which airs 9 a.m. to noon weekdays on WPHT (1210 AM).
As the regular TV commentator on Dom’s show, I had the honor of casting the final vote and chose “The Honeymooners,” a classic series in which each weekly installment – alas, there’s only 39 – was like watching a scene of a Broadway play.
Jackie Gleason, Audrey Meadows, Art Carney, and Joyce Randolph were a sterling cast, and the writing for the show was laugh-a-minute phenomenal. Nothing in 70 years has matched it.
The runner-up in the Tournament was “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” a worthy contender, and a trendsetter for shows that featured a fairly stable central character surrounded by more individual types.
In discussing the Tournament, which took the form of a sports event, brackets and all, it was revealed Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is the one who chose the cute but awful “I Dream of Jeannie” above the groundbreaking “The Office,” and sports expert par excellence Ray Didinger chose “Welcome Back Kotter” over “Seinfeld.” I will continue to vote for Pat and will forgive Ray, a true leader and class act in his field, any trespass. But, really guys…. We have to get you away from C-SPAN and football footage.
'AGT' gets exciting
Noodling through the station, I happened to light on the semi-finals for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
Historically, I’m a fan of variety show and enjoy watching people entertain. In general, there were few among performers vying to win $1 million and a Las Vegas engagement I’d want to see do an entire show.
The reason was their novelty wore off during their single performance. Even acts I admired made me wonder what they could do to fill an entire evening.
Not having watched previously this season, I became interested in who might make the hurdle to some big money and a big contract.
Mind you, any one who appears on a national television program with a following like “AGT’s” has received a career boost. I would venture to say the big winner from “AGT” exposure will be a young man, Luke Islam, who did not make it the finals, airing tonight and tomorrow night, locally on Channel 10. Islam, an adolescent, has an ambition to sing on Broadway. Based on what I heard of his voice, I think he will fulfill that ambition. And soon.
For all of that, I can see why Islam did not get the shot a $1 million. His talent is remarkable, but it is not special. He is great at what he does, but he is not unique at it. I also think he hurt himself my singing a song I find particularly wretched, “Never Enough,” Pasek and Paul’s cheap tune from “The Great Showman.” If I had a theater, I’d forbid a performer to audition with it.
It was cheering to the best act of the night, the Detroit Youth Choir, will compete tomorrow. This is one thrilling ensemble. Its harmonies and choreography were perfect in both style and synchronization. The group reminded me of a choir from Chester I saw at Rodeph Shalom this spring.
Another group, V. Unbeatable, from India, executed an incredible routine that melded dance and acrobatics, both at an exciting level.
Islam may not have made the finals, but another young singer, Emanne Beasha, did with a gorgeous solo that was an operatic arrangement of a Bryan Adams tune. Beasha is someone I can listen to all night. I think she might do better in New York than in Las Vegas, but I’d pay to see her.
I was glad a magician, Dom Chambers, did not make tonight’s finals. Though what he did, sipping a giant beaker containing 2,501 bottles of beer, looked amazing, television has taken the magic from magic. It’s like “The Illusionist” shows. They’re too fast, flashy, and geared toward music and special effects to rivet attention or delight. Chambers’s feat wasn’t exciting because there was no visible challenge to it.
The judging on “AGT” was sickening enough to cause vomit. In the “Downton Abbey” movie, Penelope Wilton’s Isobel snidely asks Maggie Smith’s Violet if she has enough clichés in hand to make party chit during a royal visit. Howie Mandel, Queen Latifah, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union were a veritable catalogue of laudatory clichés. My eyes are rolling yet. Only Mandel dared to be critical. He was booed for his courage.
I may never be an “AGT” fan, but here’s to the kids from Detroit, India, and Jordan, where Beasha was born. They have earned their shot.