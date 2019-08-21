BUCKS COUNTY >> The Friends of the Delaware Canal will embark on its 32nd annual Canal Walk beginning on September 28.
This year, the 58.9 miles of the canal will be explored over the course of six Saturdays rather than the five longer treks taken in previous years. The guided walking tour will start at the Forks of the Delaware River in Easton on September 28 and end at the Riverfront Park in Historic Bristol Borough on November 2.
Hikers will have the opportunity to learn about the area’s past and future while taking in the autumn scenery of the Canal and Delaware River corridor. Susan Taylor, Executive Director of the Friends, along with local history and conservation authorities, will tell about the Delaware Canal where mule-drawn boats once transported coal and other goods. They will also point out many other sites of historic and environmental significance along the route.
The six segments of the Walk are:
• September 28 - Forks of the Delaware River Recreation Area to the Fish and Boat Access in Riegelsville (9.5 miles).
• October 5 - PA Fish and Boat Access in Riegelsville to Tinicum Park, Erwinna (10.9 miles).
• October 12 - Tinicum Park in Erwinna to Virginia Forrest Recreation area in New Hope (9.6 miles).
• October 19 - Virginia Forrest Recreation Area in New Hope to Washington Crossing Historic Park South at Route 532 (11.1 miles).
• October 26 - Washington Crossing Historic Park South at Route 532 to the Quality Inn on Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville (8.3 miles).
• November 2 - Quality Inn in Morrisville to Riverfront Park in Historic Bristol Borough (9.5 miles).
The Walks begin at 9 a.m. on each Saturday. Participants are invited to walk on any or all of the Saturdays. Please bring a light lunch and beverage on each day. Transportation back to the starting point will be accomplished by carpooling.
The walks are free, and the public is encouraged to participate. Donations are welcome.
For more information about Canal Walk 2019 and other Friends’ activities, call 215-862-2021, e-mail friends@fodc.org, or visit www.fodc.org.
The Friends of the Delaware Canal is an independent, non-profit organization working to preserve, improve, and interpret the Canal and its surroundings. Its primary goals are to ensure that the Canal is fully watered from Easton to Bristol and that the towpath trail is useable over its entire length.