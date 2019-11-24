MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The Historic Morrisville Society presents “Summerseat Remembers” on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event commemorates the arrival of General George Washington to Summerseat in 1776 and will include a re-enactment beginning at 11 a.m., fireside lunch featuring homemade soups and hot dogs, a bake sale, hot cider, a toy train display, crafters, re-enactors and Colonial activities, a gift basket raffle, special holiday period music by the Brasketeers from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and tours of the mansion.
The event is free and open to the public.
In addition, the public is invited to the annual Carol Sing at Historic Summerseat on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will feature the talents of Ron Chancler on piano followed by “Summerseat Punch” and cookies. Enjoy the beautiful Georgian mansion festively decorated for the holidays!
Historic Summerseat mansion is located at Hillcrest and Legion avenues in Morrisville 19067.