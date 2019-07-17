NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Historic Association will hold its 3rd annual Garden Walking Tour on Saturday, July 20.
The tour will begin at the Half Moon Inn, 105 Court St., Newtown at 9 a.m. and also end there. Please start arriving at 8:30 a.m. with the tour leaving at 9.
The almost two-mile walk will proceed through Newtown Borough and Township to view many beautiful gardens.
No reservations are necessary.
The Garden Walk is held “rain” or “shine”. A goodwill donation of $5 would be appreciated. Come and bring a friend and learn something about Newtown’s interesting and beautiful gardens, buildings and history.
For more information call Mary Jo Garner at 215-858-0939 or visit the NHA Website www.newtownhistoric.org.