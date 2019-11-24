MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> A Winterfest Open House and Community Celebration takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school, 550 West Palmer Street.
The family-oriented event is the “biggest event of the year” hosted by the Morrisville School District’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers.
With more than 30 vendors and crafters, adults will enjoy holiday shopping while youngsters play carnival-style games and have fun at a variety of free craft tables.
Throughout the day, guests will be treated to live performances by students and local groups. They can also take a chance on a silent auction supporting the Morrisville Opportunity Educational Foundation (MOEF). MOEF provides financial support for educational programs in the school district.
Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance from 12:30 to 2 p.m. He’ll be posing for photos, listening to wishes and handing out treats.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a donation of new hats or gloves for the town’s needy. A collection box will be located in the front of the school.
More vendors, businesses and community organizations are invited to participate. If you are interested, contact Elizabeth Sullivan at 215-428-0500 or ic@LBC21stCCLC.org.
SDBM 21st CCLC is funded in full or in part by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.