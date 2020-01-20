MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Sesame Place, the only theme park in the U.S. based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street and the first theme park in the world to become a Certified Autism Center, has unveiled plans for its season-long 40th Birthday celebration, including a new family-friendly ride, Big Bird’s Tour Bus; new food location, ABC Eats; and a new play area for kids, Slimey’s Square.
Guests can join the park in celebrating its 40th Birthday all season long! The park will be decorated with bright balloons and garland, an enormous, inflatable birthday cake, new character photo ops and oversized candles. Its extraordinary Neighborhood Birthday Party Parade features festive birthday floats, colorful birthday decor, sparkly cupcakes, and an original, toe-tapping birthday song. An interactive birthday stop will have everyone dancing and clapping along with their favorite Sesame Street friends as they are asked to “put their party hats on and blow out the candles.”
“Sesame Place has been a premier destination for families for 40 years, and we’re honored to have been a memorable part of so many lives,” said Cathy Valeriano, Sesame Place Park President. “We are excited to celebrate our 40th birthday with our guests throughout the entire 2020 season, including the opening of a thrilling new ride and play area.”
Here is a look at what Sesame Place guests can expect:
NEW! Big Bird’s Tour Bus
Beep, beep! Buckle up and get ready to take a ride on the all-new Big Bird’s Tour Bus! The whole family will enjoy a ride on this oversized red double-decker bus with Big Bird and his furry friends. The bus goes around and around with a Sesame Street-inspired cityscape as the backdrop bringing smiles to everyone on board.
NEW! Slimey’s Square
Located next to Oscar’s Wacky Taxi Coaster, Slimey’s Square is our new, brightly colored, shaded, soft play area that is the perfect place for kids five-years-old and younger to climb, crawl and have fun. Slimey’s Square features a seating wall for parents so they can watch their kids do what they do best – PLAY!
NEW! ABC Eats
When you are ready for a tasty treat, visit our newest culinary location – ABC Eats. Choose from a variety of delicious offerings sure to satisfy the hungriest little guests and their families including healthy wraps, fresh salads and much more.
Sesame Place's 40th Birthday Kick-Off sale is now underway. From January 20 to 26, save up to $40 on 2020 Season Passes, plus, receive a one-time Magic Queue for Big Bird’s Tour Bus. Don’t miss out on this sale to enjoy the park's birthday celebration all season long!