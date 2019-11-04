BUCKS COUNTY >> Communities throughout Bucks County will thank their veterans with ceremonies, special events and a parade. Mark your calendar for these events:
Veterans Expo in Bensalem
BENSALEM >> The inaugural Delaware Valley Veterans Benefits Expo will be held Friday, November 8 at Parx East, 3001 Street Road in Bensalem, to kick off the 2019 Veterans Day weekend. The event will include a Veterans Administration Town Hall Meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; a Women Veterans Conference from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and a Post-9/11 Veterans Conference from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All three will be held on the third floor at Parx East. Veterans from throughout the Philadelphia region will have an opportunity to learn more about the benefits available to them at an estimated 80 exhibit tables. Among the exhibitors will be the Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, the VA Regional Office, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Pennsylvania Career Link, Veterans Upward Bound and the Coatesville VA Medical Center. An opening ceremony will begin at 1:45 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The expo will run until 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to all veterans, spouses, widows and children in the Delaware Valley. For more information, contact Dan Fraley at 215-345-3307 or dhfraley@buckscounty.org.
Veterans Day Parade in Lower Makefield
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield will host its 13th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 1 p.m. (rain or shine). Th parade steps off at Edgewood and Long Acre roads and will proceed west to Veterans Square. At the conclusion of the parade, a brief ceremony will be held honoring local veterans at Veterans Square Park, Edgewood and Heacock roads. Leading off the parade will be the Warriors Watch Riders followed by a police cruiser to signal the start of the parade. This year’s participants include local Scout troops, American Legion and V.F.W. organizations from the area, military vehicles, fire trucks and the award-winning Pennsbury High School Marching Band. During the ceremony following the parade, the township will honor this year’s Parade Marshal, Robert McCartney, a Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran, Hamburger Hill Survivor and Purple Heart recipient. The observance also includes remarks and special music. It will conclude with a wreath ceremony led by Russell Davidson from VFW Post 6393 and Ted Smith from American Legion Post 317. Taps will be performed by the PHS Marching Band. Also, at Veterans Square, there will be three hospitality tables hosted by the Lower Makefield Seniors, the Youth Committee of Lower Makefield and the Veterans Committee. Participants and attendees are asked to bring a toiletry item to benefit homeless Veterans. Items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable razors, and men’s and women’s socks are all acceptable. The items will benefit the Perimeter Program of the Philadelphia Veterans Multi Service Center, which feeds and provides hot showers for 60 to 100 veterans daily.There will be collection boxes at the end of the parade route and at various locations around town, including the LMT municipal building.
Veterans Day service in Northampton
RICHBORO >> The Annual Northampton Township Veterans Day service takes place on Sunday, November 10 beginning at 3 p.m. in front of the Northampton Township Administration building located at 55 Township Road, Richboro. Each Veterans Day the Northampton Township Supervisors and the Township Veterans Commission conducts a Veterans Day service. The purpose is to honor veterans and especially township residents who served in the U.S. Armed Services. Although Veterans Day is November 11, this year the township is celebrating on Sunday, November 10th so residents are able to attend. In addition, they will be honoring township residents who served in the U.S. Armed Services by placing a brick in the Walk of Honor.
Newtown Library Company presents 'Voices of Vietnam'
NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Library Company will host a book signing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 for a new book on the Vietnam War that reveals its impact on Lower Bucks County citizens just over 50 years ago. Terry Nau will speak briefly and make available copies of his paperback, “Voices of the Vietnam War,” his fifth book on the subject. Nau grew up in Fairless Hills and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1965. Drafted a year later, he served in the war as an artillery soldier. In 2015, he wrote a book about 15 former Pennsbury students who died in the Vietnam War. “Voices of the Vietnam War” is an oral history told by the soldiers who fought, and others who were impacted by the fighting halfway around the world, most especially the parents, wives and siblings who waited at home. Decorated combat officer David Christian is the strongest voice in the book, describing his unit’s war experiences and then detailing the loss of his brother Doug to Agent Orange-linked cancer many years after the war had ended. Christian graduated from Woodrow Wilson High in 1966 and became an officer less than one year later, before he turned 19. He was the youngest combat officer to serve in the war and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars, and seven Purple Hearts. “Voices of the Vietnam War” is published by Stillwater Books.
YMCA to treat Veterans to lunch
DOYLESTOWN >> The YMCA of Bucks County will honor veterans and their families at its annual Veterans Luncheon on November 12 from 12 to 2 p.m. Community veterans and their families are invited. The event, organized by the Y’s TOGETHERHOOD member committee, will include a short ceremony, catered lunch and homemade desserts donated by staff and volunteers at the Y. The lunch is provided free of charge to the local military community and their families and is meant to thank veterans and celebrate their service to our country. This year marks the 8th annual luncheon held at the Y and will include an invocation by George Lindsey, DAV Commander and the singing of patriotic songs by the Central Bucks West High School Choir, under the direction of Joseph Ohrt. Assisting with the program will be volunteers from the Village Improvement Association (VIA) of Doylestown. The luncheon takes place at the Doylestown branch of YMCA of Bucks County, 2500 Lower State Road, Doylestown 18901. To reserve, call 215.348.8131.
Free Park Tours for Veterans
WASHINGTON CROSSING >> All U.S. veterans and active-duty military personnel can take a free tour at Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA) on Sunday, Nov. 10. Tours are available at the park’s Historic Village or Thompson-Neely House & Grist Mill. Free admission to Bowman’s Hill Tower is included. Military identification is required. For more information about the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org. Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing.
Free bagels for Veterans
RICHBORO >> Manhattan Bagel Company will offer a free bagel and cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11. Continuing its long-standing tradition, all active, former and retired military personnel are invited to visit their local store to take advantage of this one-day promotion. Stores in Bucks County are located in Langhorne, Chalfont, Feasterville and Richboro. Veterans must present their identification and no additional purchase is required. Participants can find their nearest location in the New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania area by visiting locations.manhattanbagel.com.
Free yoga classes for Veterans
BUCKS COUNTY >> Meghan’s Foundation, a Bucks County-based non-profit Veteran’s support organization, will offer special Veteran’s week classes at its VEMA Yoga locations during the week of Veteran’s Day (November 10-15). Veterans, Active Duty Military personnel, and their families are invited to attend a class to learn more about VEMA Yoga and its impact on PTSD. Classes are free and appropriate for all ages and levels of physical ability and experience. Registration is not required. The special Veteran’s Day classes will take place at the following locations and times: Monday, November 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Airmid Wellness and Counseling Center, 1260 Old York Road, Hartsville Professional Village, Warminster 18974; Monday, November 11 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Newtown Friends Meeting, 219 Court St, Newtown 18940; Tuesday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to Noon at the Open Center Yoga Studio,100 Wood Street, Bristol 19007; Wednesday, November 13 from 6 to 7 p.m . at American Legion Post 210, 315 North Street, Doylestown 18901; and Thursday, November 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Open Center Yoga Studio,100 Wood Street, Bristol 19007. VEMA YOGA is a mindful, trauma-sensitive yoga and meditation program, designed by Meghan’s Foundation, specifically for active duty service and military Veterans who may be experiencing symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). “On Veteran’s Day, we honor Veterans everywhere and thank them for their service,” said Thom Shortt, President of Meghan’s Foundation. “During this week, we want to invite local Veterans, service members, and their families to visit a VEMA Yoga class near them to see what it is all about. We’ve had a lot of success with the program and we’ve even added two new locations this year in Warminster and Lansdale to better serve the local community,” said Shortt.