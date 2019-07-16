LAMBERTVILLE, NJ >> For one night only, two of Lambertville’s favorite artisan culinary brands are teaming up for a delicious pizza and ice cream fundraising event on Thursday, July 25 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Liberty Hall Pizza is partnering with its neighbor, Owowcow Creamery, for a night of Roman-style pizza and artisan ice cream to raise funds for the community’s Ely Park, which is undergoing a significant renovation.
Proceeds from the ice cream sales will benefit the Friends of Ely Park, the nonprofit that has been instrumental in revitalizing the city’s largest public park.
“We are literally mixing pizza and ice cream together,” said Liberty Hall’s Chris Bryan, and it’s going to be delicious!
“Owowcow’s Executive Chef Amanda Cox has created a special “Margherita” ice cream, and Bryan will serve it up with only three new Roman style pies and a variety of salads that evening.
Liberty Hall is known for its Neapolitan pizzas, but Bryan has been quietly experimenting with Roman style pizza, which he and his team flattens with a rolling pin, creating a thinner and crispier crust with charred edges.
“Our Roman pizzas have become so popular that we decided to build a night around celebrating them, and during the summer, since most of our diners waltz over to Owowcow after dinner, we decided to bring the ice cream here for one delicious night of pizza, ice cream and fundraising for a local non-profit in need.”
The three Roman pizzas that will be available are: The Rossa — plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, dried oregano, fresh garlic, red pepper flakes, sea salt, fresh basil, olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano; The Bianca — fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, dried oregano, fresh garlic, sea salt, fresh basil, olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano; and The Pepperoni — plum tomatoes, thick cut pepperoni cups, fresh mozzarella, dried oregano, fresh garlic, red pepper flakes, sea salt, fresh basil, olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano.
These will be the only pizzas available on July 25th, along with Liberty Hall’s garden fresh salads and Owowcow’s artisan ice cream.
Chef Cox’s Margherita ice cream is a pizza flavored masterpiece, featuring heirloom tomatoes, local strawberries and a basil swirl with a dash of red pepper flakes.
“It’s kind of like a sweet/savory dessert pizza in ice cream form, with an amazing flavor profile,” she said. The local ingredients come from Trauger's Farm in Kintnersville which is located a few minutes from Owowcow’s flagship store in Ottsville.
Cox has been the Executive Chef/head ice cream maker of Owowcow Creamery since 2018. She graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in 2009 and is no stranger to the restaurant world, previously being named the Youngest Female Executive Chef in the Lehigh Valley for her work at Valenca restaurant in Easton.
She is well versed in all aspects of the culinary world, having worked in wood-fired pizza as well as classic French cuisine. She is thrilled to be on the sweeter side of things now, putting her creative, out of the box approach on ice cream.
With five locations in PA and NJ, Owowcow is a small-batch, artisan ice cream company that makes seriously fun food. It is passionate about making a premium product that's crafted every day from scratch, sourcing the finest ingredients that support local farm partners along the way.
NJ.com named Owowcow the Best Ice Cream in New Jersey in 2016, and the company also made the Trip Advisor list of the top 10 ice cream shops in the nation, and grabbed Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly honor in 2013, among other accolades. To learn more, please visit https://www.Owowcow.com.
Opened in December 2014, Liberty Hall Pizza was named one of “America’s Favorite Neighborhood Restaurants” by Bon Appétit magazine; “one of the top 25 pizzerias in New Jersey” by Peter Genovese on NJ.com; the best pizzeria in Hunterdon County; and has been listed as the 12th best restaurant in the state. It was also recently featured in Condé Nast Traveler.
The authentic Neapolitan pizzeria serves wood-fired pizzas along with garden-fresh salads and draught root beer floats. The pizzeria is open Tuesdays through Sundays for dinner, and serves lunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Liberty Hall Pizza is located inside the Canal Studios Complex at 243 North Union Street in Lambertville, New Jersey. Learn more about Liberty Hall Pizza by visiting http://LibertyHallPizza.com.