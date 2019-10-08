LOWER MAKEFIELD >> “The Pumpkin Patch” is back again at Yardley United Methodist Church, at the corner of Langhorne Road and Rt. 332 in Lower Makefield, just up the hill from Yardley Borough, where more than 700 pumpkins will grace the front lawn of the church.
Open daily from noon to dusk, October 13-31, pumpkins of all sizes are available for sale. Enjoy walking through the Pumpkin Patch and finding one or more to take home.
These pumpkins, delivered by tractor-trailer truck, are grown on farms on the Navajo Reservation in Farmington, New Mexico and transported across the country to waiting faith-based congregations who will sell them as a fund-raising effort to help support their programs of ministry.
The pumpkins will have been delivered and unloaded the day before by members and friends of the congregation at YUMC. From time to time, even interested members of the community have helped with the unloading.
Then, on Saturday, October 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. (raindate, Sunday, October 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.), YUMC will host a "PumpkinPalooza!" Fun Festival & Trunk and Treat, an afternoon of family fun featuring Trunk Treats (wearing costumes is encouraged!), games, and a showing of the film, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”. Food will be available for purchase.
All proceeds from the event will support YUMC’s mission trips and outreach activities in surrounding communities and farther away. Everyone is welcome.
For more information regarding these events, or YUMC in general, visit the website at www.yardleyumc.org or call the church office at 215-493-3345.