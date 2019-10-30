FAIRLESS HILLS >> The Pennsbury High School Marching Band invites the public to attend its 18th Annual Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at Pennsbury High School's Falcon Field, 705 Hood Blvd., Fairless Hills 19030.
The evening will feature the field shows of some of the area's most talented high school marching bands, including the internationally-acclaimed Pennsbury Marching Band, "The Long Orange Line,” which recently marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade and will be traveling to China in 2020.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for students, senior citizens, active duty and veterans (must present valid ID for discounts).
Available for purchase during the festival will be dinner, snacks, CandyGrams for your favorite marching band student and Pennsbury Marching Band Spirit Wear.