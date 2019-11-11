FAIRLESS HILLS >> Pennsbury Drama will open its main stage season with two performances of the poignant play, "The Boys Next Door," by Tom Griffin.
In a New England town, four mentally challenged young men are living in a communal residence. The story of their daily life is told through the perspective of Jack, the increasingly “burned out” social worker who teaches and looks after them.
Filled with humor, the play is also marked by compassion and understanding; it touchingly communicates that these four men are like the rest of us who want to love and be loved and find some meaning and purpose in the too brief time we are allotted on earth.
The New York Daily News says, “Griffin’s play hits squarely on the truth of life with its constant interplays and shadings of triumphs and tears.”
The show stars Graham Sudol as Arnold Wiggins, Zach Holzberg as Norman Bulansky, Connor Harkiewicz as Barry Klemper, Matt Lazzarino as Lucien Smith and Jake Gray as Jack. Also featured are Eva Crosson as Sheila, Nicolas Fallacaro as Mr. Klemper, Sydney Gilmore as Mrs. Fremus, Kathryn Gilbride as Mrs. Warren, Megan Hunter as Clara, Carter Erickson as Mr. Hedges, Grace Casselli as Mrs. Corbin, and Abigail Leach as Senator Clarke. The show is directed by Mary Kay Everett and student directed by Zoe Necowitz.
Come join Arnold in his quest to get to Russia, Norman and his love for doughnuts and keys, take a golf lesson with Barry, and address the state “sneck” with Lucien (and Spiderman!).
Please note there is a language warning. While no expletives will be used, language that is sensitive to the situation of Arnold, Lucien, Norman, and Barry will be used.
Pennsbury High School presents "The Boys Next Door" on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Pennsbury High School West Campus, Orange Auditorium, 608 South Olds Boulevard, Fairless Hills. Tickets can be purchased at the door 45 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Seating is general admission.
For more information on the performances, visit www.pennsburydrama.org or email Assistant Director Matthew South at msouth@pennsburysd.org.
Matthew South