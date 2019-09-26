NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Mark your calendar for Northampton Day 2019!
Northampton Day, a family-friendly festival where 5,000 neighbors come out to celebrate a great community, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with the raising of the flag by the Marine Corps League, and the National Anthem sung by Milo Morris.
Presented by the Northampton Day Committee and sponsored by Team Toyota, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Richboro Middle School (now temporarily housing the Rolling Hills Elementary School) at 98 Upper Holland Road, Richboro 18940.
Exciting activities planned for this year include a mobile zipline, the Zoo Jersey Animal Show, A-Z Magic Show, Puppets Pizzazz, and free inflatable amusements for the kids. In addition, visitors can browse more than 140 vendor booths, sample some great food and tasty treats, and take a chance on some amazing raffles, including a snowblower, and signed Eagles and Phillies memorabilia.
There will be free entertainment throughout day. Enjoy classic rock, folk, soul, pop and jazz music from local duo Doodles ‘n Beans, various club exhibitions, strolling mummers, St. Katharine Drexel School Choir and cheerleaders, and other local acts, plus a DJ. And don’t miss the talent show. It’s always a crowd favorite.
The Philly Phanatic will arrive at 11 a.m. and a Medevac Helicopter will land at noon.
Also attending will be local authors Jill Osterhout and Maria Shamkalian who will be selling and signing their books. Returning will be the ever popular mini-horses Ziggi and Lark.
The Northampton Fire Company and Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad will be on hand with fire trucks, the fire prevention trailer, and other equipment. Plus, Earthborne and Blair Trucking are bringing BIG things to look at and climb on, too!
The Council Rock Coalition for Healthy Youth will present "Behind Closed Doors," a mock teen bedroom with many objects or signs of risky behavior hidden or in plain sight. And the Bucks County Sheriff’s office will be on hand distributing children’s ID cards.
The Northampton Day Committee is made up of civic-minded residents who donate their time and energy to make this community day possible. Although the committee is not affiliated with Northampton Township, they are very grateful for the accommodations the township provides to make the event happen.
This year, any proceeds will be donated to local non-profits as well as for scholarships for graduating Council Rock High School seniors.
Admission to Northampton Day is free and so is the parking. Special handicapped parking will be available at the Northampton Senior Center located directly across the street from the festival.