NEWTOWN >> He was The Big Man. The Minister of Soul. The Secretary of the Brotherhood. Musician, singer, songwriter and a lifelong member of the legendary E Street Band. But there was also a deeply spiritual and introspective side to saxophonist Clarence Clemons.
On Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m., the historic Newtown Theatre will screen “Clarence Clemons: Who Do You Think I Am?” The documentary follows Clemons as he travels to China in 2005 after a long tour with the E Street Band. It’s an area of the world he had never visited.
Clemons’ search for his true self took him from rural China to the streets of San Francisco. The documentary shows his soulful mission and how it changed him, while paying tribute to The Big Man through recollections from his friends and family.
The film features interviews with President Bill Clinton, Jake Clemons, Joe Walsh, Willie Nile, Nils Lofgren, Vini Lopez, Norman Seldin, Michael Narada Walden, Gayle Morrison, Danny Clinch, Don Reo and others who knew him well.
Tickets for this one-time screening are available online at TheNewtownTheatre.com or at the box office one hour prior to screening for $10. Theatre members’ tickets are available for $5 at the box office only. The film’s producer, Joe Amodei, and Backstreets writer Shawn Poole will attend the screening and be available afterward for a question and answer session.
Beer, wine and concessions will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.