NEWTOWN >> Christmas classic movies are a tradition at the historic Newtown Theatre. This year, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, most of the movies are free for everyone. The lineup of free movies includes:

• “Holiday Inn” – Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Joseph Kelly, certified financial planner, on behalf of Tabby’s Place.

• “A Christmas Story” – Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Ken and Peg Swanstrom.

• “Elf” – Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Christine McKee and Tony Walsh.

• “White Christmas” – Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Alice Hart Hughes, Esq.

• “The Bells of St. Mary’s” – Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Johnson, Kendall & Johnson.

• “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Maselli Warren, P.C., Attorneys at Law.

• “It’s a Wonderful Life” – Two screenings – Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Karen Ulmer Pendergast, P.C., Attorneys at Law.

• “Home Alone” – Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Sponsored by the Meaghan and Ryan Vogel.

For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com. The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.

