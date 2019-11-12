NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Presby Players will take to the airways as it presents its holiday show, "It's a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play,” written by Joe Landry.
The play is based on the classic holiday movie with a clever twist thrown in: the story is staged as a live 1940s radio broadcast.
With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, complete with a live sound effects artist, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he contemplates his mortality one fateful Christmas Eve.
The play takes place in the studios of WNPC (W-Newtown Presbyterian Church), a CBS affiliate, in 1946, and unfolds over the airways before the famous movie was released so no one at the time has any idea of what George Bailey, Clarence, Mary or all of the other characters look like.
The actors voice the characters over the airways and take the audience through the story of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who has become too downcast and tired to continue living. It will take help from a lovable angel named Clarence for George to have a change of heart and understand the true spirit of the holidays.
The show is on stage for three performances only on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 North Chancellor Street, Newtown.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Tickets include a reserved seat and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling Sandy at 215-493-2861. For more information like the Presby Players on Facebook at Newtown Presbyterian Church