NEW HOPE >> Ready, set, go! The Ninth Annual New Hope Automobile Show Road Rally kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 from the New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge Street, New Hope. This lead-in to The New Hope Automobile Show is sponsored by Solebury Parks and Recreation
It’s a popular event, with registration limited to 50 cars, so you’ll want to register and pay the $50 entry fee online at www.newhopeautoshow.com/every-car-road-rally/ quickly. All drivers must be licensed and insured. All automobiles – classic and current models – are welcome.
A Road Rally is a scavenger hunt on wheels. It is recommended to have at least a two-person team – a driver and a navigator – as you wind your way through the beautiful back roads of Bucks County. Each participating team receives a list of questions guiding to the destination, where everyone enjoys lunch and prizes are awarded, including a prize for last place.
The New Hope-Solebury Community Association adds to the anticipation for The New Hope Automobile Show with a Cars & Coffee (C&C) meet-up Sunday, August 4 from 8 to 11 a.m. This C&C will take place in the WEST parking lot of the New Hope-Solebury High School. All vehicles are invited for this free, casual meet-up of people who love cars plus have an opportunity to buy discounted tickets to The New Hope Automobile Show. Show swag (tee shirts, hats, mugs, posters, etc.) will be available for purchase as well. Coffee will be provided but attendees can also BYOC.
The headline event, The New Hope Automobile Show, returns to its two-day origins Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11. Held on the grounds of the New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge Street, New Hope, gates open to the public at 9 a.m. with the show running until 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the gate: $10 general admission; $5 senior citizens. Active Duty Military, Active Duty National Guard, and Active Duty Reserve personnel and their dependents attend for free (must show ID). Children age 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. On-site parking is $5.
Proceeds from the Road Rally and The New Hope Automobile benefit scholarships to New Hope-Solebury High School student scholarships, school programs, and many non-profit organizations throughout the region. For more information about the Road Rally or The New Hope Automobile Show, call 215-862-5665, email showinfo@newhopeautoshow.com, or visit www.newhopeautoshow.com.